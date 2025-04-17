The Future of Pro AV: Visionaries to Take the Stage at InfoComm 2025

InfoComm 2025 will present “ 2030 Vision: The Future of AV ,” a discussion featuring industry leaders who are setting the pace for what’s next in AV. On Thursday, June 12 at 11 a.m. ET, Brad Hintze, EVP of Global Marketing for Crestron, Eric Hutto, CEO of Diversified, and Christine Schyvinck, president and CEO of Shure, will join David Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA, to discuss groundbreaking innovations and emerging technologies poised to revolutionize the Pro AV industry.

“InfoComm offers a unique opportunity for bringing together top minds in the industry for riveting discussions,” said Labuskes. “I’m thrilled to welcome this panel of industry leaders to the stage, where they’ll inspire attendees with their perspectives on what’s on the horizon for the ever-evolving world of pro AV.”

Brad Hintze leads global marketing for Crestron and is a thought leader in emerging home automation technologies and rapidly proliferating workplace collaboration solutions. Prior to joining Crestron, Hintze served as the VP of Consumer and Brand Marketing at SnapAV, where he led marketing following its merger with Control4.

Eric Hutto joined Diversified as CEO in 2022. During his career, he has led the turnaround, transformation, and scaling of several multibillion-dollar businesses. Hutto is passionate about discussing digital transformation, AI ethics, and business disruption.

Christine Schyvinck began her career at Shure in 1989 as a quality control engineer, and in 2016 she became the highest-ranking officer at the company. She has led critical initiatives for the company, including reducing material costs without sacrificing product quality, improving on-time delivery, and globalizing manufacturing operations.

As CEO of AVIXA, David Labuskes leads the association’s mission to be a catalyst of growth for the AV industry and a hub for the AV professional community. Before joining AVIXA in 2012, he spent nearly 14 years with RTKL Associates (now CallisonRTKL), where he established the firm’s Technology Design practice and worked with a growing team of professionals to build one of the largest and most respected technology design practices in the world.