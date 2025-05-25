Audience Engagement 2025: Magewell

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Nick Ma, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Magewell

We’ve been saying for many years that corporations, educational institutions, and government agencies would need to adopt broadcast-caliber production capabilities to keep their viewers engaged in the increasingly saturated media landscape. That reality is now here, as audience attention spans are shorter than ever before, and organizations are putting greater emphasis on production values to engage and hold the interest of employees, customers, students, and constituents.

Fortunately, compared to five years ago, it’s also easier for enterprises and organizations to create compelling content—and more cost-effective, too. The convergence of broadcast and professional AV technologies has helped make the feature richness and visual excellence of today’s top content creation solutions accessible to both broadcast producers and AV professionals alike. Meanwhile, all-in-one production solutions are minimizing the amount of equipment required to create visually rich productions, reducing not only cost but also personnel requirements for each production.

For example, our popular Director Mini and new Director One all-in-one production solutions each combine multi-camera switching, graphics, instant replay, streaming, recording, and monitoring in one compact, intuitive device. This eliminates the need for separate products for switching, encoding, character generation, and so on—each of which might also have required its own trained operator. With our all-in-one solutions, different tasks can still be divided up between multiple production assistants if desired, or a single operator can control all aspects from one intuitive interface.

Similarly, these solutions’ ability to directly accept a wide range of input formats—from AV signals like HDMI to IP sources such as NDI High Bandwidth, NDI HX, and SRT—eliminates the need for separate conversion devices, saving cost and workflow complexity. Our vision has long been to make it easy for AV professionals to create high-quality content that rivals premium media enterprises, and that vision is becoming a reality.