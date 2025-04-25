Workplace 2025: Kordz

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: James Chen, Managing Director at Kordz

USB-C is more than just a connector; it is poised to become one of the backbones of next-generation commercial AV solutions, leveraging innovation and simplifying connectivity. For corporate environments, USB-C offers more than convenience; it presents new opportunities to design cleaner, more efficient workspaces with reduced downtime and maintenance. With support for high-resolution video, reliable audio, robust power delivery, and unified connectivity from a single cable, USB-C meets the growing interoperability demands of modern high-tech workspaces.

Several factors are accelerating its adoption. The recent introduction of USB4 v2 has pushed data transfer rates up to 80Gbps, enabling bandwidth-intensive tasks such as transferring raw video footage and streaming uncompressed 4K or 8K video. Additionally, USB-C's support for Thunderbolt tunneling protocols and compatibility with DisplayLink simplifies multi-display connections, making it ideal for boardrooms, content production studios, and live streaming environments with high-resolution, low-latency video and audio requirements.

At the same time, USB-C’s power capacity has increased to 240W, allowing it to power AV equipment directly. This eliminates the need for separate power supplies and minimizes the need for additional cabling.

The reversible design of the USB-C connector further enhances its viability as a unified connectivity solution. Unlike earlier USB connectors that required precise orientation—often challenging when ports were located in hard-to-reach areas—modern USB-C connectors can be plugged in either direction.

Thanks to the universal nature of the USB-C cable and connector, diverse computing, collaboration, and AV equipment can be quickly and efficiently integrated to achieve seamless interoperability, saving valuable time and frustration; improving reliability; and projecting a cutting-edge, professional image.

As USB-C standardization accelerates, its compatibility with future devices and technologies will continue to enhance its value. By understanding its capabilities and leveraging its advantages, businesses can future-ready their workspaces today, ensuring they stay at the forefront of technological advancements and industry innovation.