AV Technology Manager’s Guide to All Things Audio

24 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders share insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events and other markets. Check out what they said.

AV/IT Team: Meet the team behind the new line array system that recently made its debut at the New York Philharmonic, bringing an elevated acoustic experience to audiences at one of the world’s most storied performing arts institutions.

7 Case Studies Worth a Listen: Exceptional Speech Intelligibility | With Invisible AV, The Focus is On the Fitness | Immersive Portable Studio | Beachfront Destination Gets Luxury Audio Upgrade | Two Solutions, ONE Goal: Accessible Audio for All | Acoustic Tiles Give Everyone A Front-Row Seat | Audio Designed for a Historic Space

31 Products That Resonate: Ceiling and pendant speakers, IPMX-compliant audio monitor, Dante-enabled in-ceiling loudspeaker, digital UHF wireless system, PoE-powered four-channel audio power amplifier, multilingual translations, portable RF-Over-Fiber box, network-based ecosystem, ceiling array microphone, collaboration bar, AV-over-IP platform, active subwoofers, cable connectors, audio control, and so much more!

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