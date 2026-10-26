The State of Displays 2026: Vanco

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Brandon White, Director of Product Development at Vanco

Digital displays bring an organization’s visual identity to life: The light, motion, and scale make a deep impression that static displays cannot rival. That said, it takes more than a bright screen with true-to-life color and resolution to capture the attention of today’s audiences.

At Vanco, we’re seeing more and more clients getting creative with their display deployments, even in light commercial contexts. Small businesses, and especially those serving a high-end clientele, need customers to believe in their brand. End customers ranging from wealth management funds to dentist offices are using immersive display deployments to reinforce their messaging and build affinity.

The decision to adopt network-based AV distribution is no longer just about sheer scale; end customers at organizations of all sizes need the flexibility AVoIP offers. Brandon White, Director of Product Development at Vanco

These solutions go beyond simple digital signage or video walls: They use columns and ribbons of displays that flow with architectural sightlines rather than interrupting them, and they use portrait-oriented screens that blend in with high-end aesthetics. They are cultivating an atmosphere. The audience should feel like they are looking at a design feature and not at a TV screen.

Of course, content must be coordinated across every display. As the eye travels from a video wall, to a display ribbon, to a row of hallway signage, the brand experience must remain consistent and in sync. As a result, we have seen a steady rise in AVoIP adoption in small and medium commercial spaces.

The decision to adopt network-based AV distribution is no longer just about sheer scale; end customers at organizations of all sizes need the flexibility AVoIP offers. With a full-featured AVoIP solution, organizations can create video walls with creative layouts; route audio, video, and USB independently; create signage overlays; and more. They have the control and flexibility they need to create a fully immersive brand experience.