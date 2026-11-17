(Image credit: Yorkville Sound)

Yorkville Sound has introduced the C441W, a weather-resistant two-way column loudspeaker that offers clear, balanced audio and sleek, minimalist design. The lightweight enclosure is IP56 rated for outdoor use, and two included mounting brackets accommodate easy placement. The slim profile and appearance blend discretely into any setting, while the 4x4-foot LF drivers and 1-foot HF driver provide balanced sound. The multi-tap transformer offers 30, 60, and 100-watt settings for 70V distributed audio systems, and the C441W is rated for up to 130 watts at 8Ω, so it’s easy to integrate into a variety of commercial audio installations.

“The C441W is a great solution for installations where sound quality, durability, and appearance are equally important,” said Darren Butt, pro audio product specialist at Yorkville Sound. “With its weather-resistant design, flexible mounting options, and compatibility with distributed audio systems, it's a versatile speaker that installers can confidently use in a wide range of environments.”

As part of Yorkville Sound's Coliseum installation series, the C441W continues the company's commitment to providing versatile, reliable sound reinforcement solutions for professional installations.