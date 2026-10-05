Nanolumens Expands Engage Pro and Performance Series Displays

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Nanolumens is expanding its Engage Pro Series with new mitered cabinets that enable 90-degree corners, allowing indoor LED displays to wrap around architectural features.

The outdoor Performance Series adds its first sub-3mm pixel pitch option for closer viewing and high-brightness Performance 500 models delivering 7,000–8,000 nits for improved visibility in direct sunlight.

The expanded Engage Pro Series and Performance Series lines allow Nanolumens customers to address a wider range of architectural, environmental and viewing requirements using established indoor and outdoor display platforms.

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

Nanolumens is expanding two of its configurable video wall lines; the Engage Pro Series and Performance Series. The additions include 90-degree corner capabilities for Engage Pro Series and sub-3mm pixel pitch and high-brightness options for select Performance Series outdoor models.

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“The additions to the Engage Pro and Performance Series are focused on giving customers more options within product families they already know and appreciate,” said Kurt DeYoung, chief revenue officer for Nanolumens. “The corner configurations for the Engage Pro Series allow indoor displays to work with more complex architecture, while the expanded Performance Series supports outdoor applications that require closer viewing or greater brightness. Together, these updates address a broader range of installation conditions without adding unnecessary complexity.”

The premium Engage Pro indoor line uses Chip-On-Board (COB) MiniLED technology to deliver high-performance visuals with more than four times greater contrast than traditional SMD LED. It features pixel pitch options as fine as 0.7mm for fine detail, up-close viewing and supports faceted curves. The Engage Pro's COB coating minimizes reflections, enabling specification in brighter environments with lights and windows.

The new corner capability allows Engage Pro to extend across adjoining surfaces, supporting continuous content around corners, columns and other architectural features beyond conventional flat or faceted curved video walls. The configuration gives designers and integrators added flexibility to incorporate COB-based LED into a space while maintaining a consistent display platform with the entire Engage Series.

Available exclusively in the 500x500mm cabinet format, the new Performance Series cabinet-based outdoor video wall line supports viewing distances of approximately 14 feet before individual pixels become distinguishable. The finer pixel pitch makes the series suitable for outdoor environments where audiences may be positioned closer to the display.

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All Performance 500 models are now available with high-brightness models, delivering 7,000 to 8,000 nits, depending on pixel pitch, to strengthen visibility in direct sunlight. Each Performance Series cabinet carries an IP67 rating for protection against water and dust and is engineered for permanent installations across wet, cold, dry, and humid climates. The Performance Series is also available in a smaller 250x250mm format for greater application versatility.