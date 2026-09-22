The State of AV/IT 2026: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.

Thought Leader: John Kruse, Solutions Engineering Manager at ViewSonic

The networked AV transition is real, and so are the friction points.

Most AV and IT teams agree on the destination: networked, managed, converged infrastructure with centralized visibility and operational efficiency. The goal isn't in dispute; getting there is. The barriers aren't philosophical; they're practical—and they share a common root.

AV teams are running lean. Managing distributed environments with limited staff is exactly why networked AV is appealing. Centralized visibility, remote diagnostics, and streamlined support would meaningfully change what a small team can manage. This desire isn't abstract; it's an operational necessity.

Remote monitoring, centralized device management, and AI-assisted diagnostics reduce the operational lift once systems are online. The long-term staffing case for networked AV gets stronger every year. John Kruse, Solutions Engineering Manager at ViewSonic

IT teams are running lean for the same reason. Standing up dedicated AV VLANs, configuring custom QoS parameters, and managing security segmentation for devices that may no longer receive firmware updates requires capacity that most IT organizations simply don't have available. The willingness is there; the bandwidth isn't.

Add the capital reality—functional equipment that doesn't justify replacement based on convergence alone—and the picture becomes clear: It's not a lack of vision, but rather a resource constraint operating from both directions simultaneously.

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Cloud management and AI are beginning to change the calculus. Remote monitoring, centralized device management, and AI-assisted diagnostics reduce the operational lift once systems are online. The long-term staffing case for networked AV gets stronger every year.

However, the entry point remains the challenge. The same leanness that makes convergence desirable is what makes the transition difficult to initiate. Recognizing that tension honestly is the first step toward planning around it.