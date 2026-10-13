Planar's New Bendy, Flexible Tile Series

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The Planar Tile features rigid 2:1 aspect ratio module for flat configurations, measuring 320mmx160mmx15mm.

features rigid 2:1 aspect ratio module for flat configurations, measuring 320mmx160mmx15mm. Planar Tile W features rigid widescreen-format 16:9 aspect ratio, measuring 320mmx180mmx15mm.

features rigid widescreen-format 16:9 aspect ratio, measuring 320mmx180mmx15mm. Planar Tile Flex features flexible modules in a 2:1 aspect ratio that support concave, convex and continuous curved display surfaces with a minimum curve diameter of 1 meter (39.37 inches).

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar has launched the Planar Tile Series, expanding its portfolio of creative LED display solutions with flexible and rigid LED modules designed to bring custom shapes, curves, and configurations to life.

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“Planar Tile Series builds on our experience in flexible LED while giving designers and integrators more building blocks for bringing creative concepts to life,” said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management at Planar. “With flexible and widescreen-format rigid module options, including the ability to create tight concave and convex curves, Tile expands the range of projects where creative LED can be considered.”

Building on a decade of experience deploying flexible LED display solutions, including the highly successful Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex Series, Planar Tile Series expands Planar’s creative LED portfolio with new module sizes, configurations and design possibilities. Joining the recently introduced Planar Mosaic Series and Planar Chameleon Series, Tile gives designers and integrators even more options for creating display arrays beyond traditional display formats.

Available in 1.2, 1.5, 1.8, 2.0 and 2.5mm pixel pitches, Planar Tile Series offers three module options for a broad range of creative designs including: Planar Tile, Planar Tile W, and Planar Tile Flex. Together, the module options provide versatile building blocks for creating custom dimensions, shapes and configurations. Select models are also available with a fully encapsulated surface for enhanced durability and touch interactivity.

Planar Tile Series incorporates a streamlined Type-C proprietary interface to deliver power and data between the compact control unit and LED modules. It features flexible cabling with locking connectors for easy routing and secure connections within custom structures, while the control unit can be installed in multiple orientations to accommodate specific installation requirements.