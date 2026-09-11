Check Out LG's New MAGNIT Gen 2 Micro LED Display

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LG Electronics USA is launching the LG MAGNIT Gen 2 Micro LED LMPD display.

The LMPD display pairs LG Micro LED technology with NovaStar’s COEX 5G Solution to support commercial installations.

Features include precision module alignment, wide viewing angles, multi-layer grayscale calibration, advanced Micro LED construction, HDR support, and uniform color expression.

(Image credit: LG)

LG Electronics USA has introduced the LG MAGNIT Gen 2 Micro LED LMPD display designed for high-end, large-scale visual experiences and commercial installations. The LMPD display combines LG Micro LED technology with NovaStar’s COEX 5G Solution to support high-resolution, large-scale installations with advanced image processing and system management. The new model gives integrators a flexible Micro LED platform for commercial usage, such as corporate spaces and other large-format environments where image quality and system reliability are essential.

[Friday Night Lights, Camera, Action!]

“The LG MAGNIT Gen 2 Micro LED display was built for projects where image precision, control and deployment flexibility have to work together,” said Michael Kosla, B2B SVP at LG Electronics USA. “By combining LG Micro LED display technology with NovaStar’s processing platform, the LMPD display gives integrators a more confident way to configure, monitor and manage Micro LED systems for sophisticated projects and commercial applications with complex operational demands.”

At the center of the LMPD display is NovaStar’s COEX 5G Solution, which supports screen configuration, system operation and ongoing management through a design-centric interface. NovaStar’s Vision Management Platform (VMP) software brings real-time monitoring and diagnostics, advanced color processing and flexible system management into a single platform, helping integrators configure and operate Micro LED installations more efficiently.

(Image credit: LG)

The LMPD display’s high-bandwidth architecture is designed to reduce cabling requirements while supporting more efficient system configuration. With SFP+, signal transmission between the display and the controller can extend up to 6.2 miles using a fiber-optic link, compared with the approximately 328-foot distance previously supported. This added range gives integrators more flexibility when designing systems for large-scale environments, including auditoriums, control rooms and other complex installations.

Additional features include precision module alignment, wide viewing angles, multi-layer grayscale calibration, advanced Micro LED construction, HDR support, and uniform color expression.