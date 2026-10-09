Elysium LED Launches New Indoor LED Display Range

Summary:

The CORE Indoor model provides a versatile COB solution for indoor LED applications, offering dependable visual performance and straightforward deployment.

The SLIM Indoor is designed for applications where a slimline form factor is required, helping designers and integrators incorporate LED into environments where space is tight and aesthetics and installation considerations are particularly important.

The premium end of the range, PRO Indoor provides a higher-performance COB solution for projects demanding enhanced capabilities and advanced visual performance.

Elysium LED has launched three new indoor LED display solutions: CORE, SLIM, and PRO. Designed to address a wide range of application requirements across corporate, education, retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, command and control, public spaces, transportation, and architectural environments, the new range gives integrators, designers, and end users greater flexibility when specifying indoor dvLED.

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“LED is more than a display technology. It is an architectural medium that can fundamentally change how people experience a space,” said Kirt Yanke, president, Elysium LED. “With CORE, SLIM, and PRO, we wanted to give customers and partners a clearer choice of solutions while maintaining engineering discipline, longevity and the highest level of craft across every system we deliver.”

The new indoor portfolio gives customers a choice of performance, form factor and specification according to the needs of each project. Configuration options include Full HD Bundles, Ultra HD Bundles and Custom Configurations, providing flexibility across a broad range of applications.

CORE Indoor: This version provides a versatile COB solution for indoor LED applications, offering dependable visual performance and straightforward deployment. Available in 0.7mm to 1.8mm pixel pitches, CORE delivers a 178-degree viewing angle, 12,000:1 contrast ratio, broad colour gamut coverage and 600 cd/m² brightness.

Models from 1.2mm and above feature a single-board design integrating the receiving card and power supply into the hub board, simplifying servicing and reducing system complexity. Front serviceability across the range provides greater installation flexibility and easier access for maintenance.

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SLIM Indoor: Designed for applications where a slimline form factor is required, this model helps designers and integrators incorporate LED into environments where space is tight and aesthetics and installation considerations are particularly important. Available in 0.7mm to 1.5mm pixel pitches, SLIM features a lightweight cabinet with a 30mm depth, a 178-degree viewing angle, 12,000:1 contrast ratio, limited glare and 600 cd/m² brightness. For demanding, always-on applications, SLIM offers optional full redundancy, including redundant receiving cards, power supplies and controllers. The display is fully front serviceable, providing easy access to receiver cards and power supplies.

PRO Indoor: The premium end of the range, PRO provides a higher-performance COB solution for projects demanding enhanced capabilities and advanced visual performance. Available in 0.9mm to 1.5mm pixel pitches, PRO delivers an exceptional 15,000:1 contrast ratio, 98% DCI-P3 coverage, 600 cd/m² brightness and a 178-degree viewing angle. For demanding, always-on applications, optional full redundancy is available, including redundant receiving cards, power supplies and controllers. Cabinets are pre-aligned to tight tolerances and feature three connection methods, helping ensure a flat, seamless display in a fully front-serviceable package.