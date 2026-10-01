AV Technology Announces Pro AV Best in Market 2026 Winners

Learn what the judges had to say about these 28 Pro AV Best in Market (BiM) 2026 award winners for AV Technology. Now in its fourth year, the BiMs provide companies with the opportunity to highlight products that were new or newly upgraded within the last 12 months. Entries were judged based on a range of criteria by independent, third-party judges and editorial teams.

Additional BiMs were presented by other Future B2B brands, Systems Contractor News and Sound & Video Contractor.

(Image credit: ADI | Snap One)

ADI | Snap One’s WattBox 900 Series redefines residential power management by combining advanced surge protection, outlet-level control, and remote monitoring in a single platform. It gives integrators greater visibility into connected devices while helping protect critical AV and networking systems from power-related issues. At the core of the series is patented Surge Elimination Circuit (SEC) technology, which provides non-sacrificial surge protection that continues safeguarding equipment through repeated surge events without relying on wear-prone MOVs. The eight-outlet, 1U rack-mount version features a full-color front-panel display and integrated controls that simplify setup, outlet management, and troubleshooting without requiring a laptop. The 12-outlet, 2U rack-mount model offers flexible mounting options, optimized outlet spacing, and integrated cable management.

What the judges had to say: “The WattBox 900 Series power protection system serves users well as it provides a robust continuous protection experience. The Power Insights interface is simple to use and allows users to monitor and control the system from anywhere.”

(Image credit: ADTECHNO)

ADTECHNO’s DAV Control Nexus (DAV-CNX1) redefines the future of Dante network configuration by unifying routing, monitoring, and user management into a dedicated, standalone hardware platform. Its intuitive browser-based GUI follows the familiar workflow of Dante Controller, reducing the learning curve without requiring dedicated control software. What truly makes the DAV-CNX1 revolutionary is its ability to operate completely independently of a PC, thanks to integrated HDMI output and USB HID interfaces. By connecting a display, keyboard, and mouse directly to the unit, users can manage their Dante environment as a self-contained system. This eliminates the cost, maintenance, security concerns, and complexity associated with dedicated control computers.

What the judges had to say: “The DAV Control Nexus hardware makes installation and administration of Dante networks so much easier. The DAV-CNX1 brings to the forefront everything we love about Dante's domain manager and configuration experience.”

(Image credit: ADTECHNO)

ADTECHNO’s Dante AV Ultra Smart Display Module (DAV-03SBL) integrates Dante AV Ultra directly into compatible displays and projectors, eliminating external receiver boxes and HDMI cabling. By embedding directly into displays and projectors, the DAV-03SBL reduces equipment count, installation complexity, and potential points of failure, resulting in a cleaner, more reliable system that is easier to deploy and maintain. The DAV-03SBL delivers uncompromised AV performance in a compact package. Powered by Dante AV Ultra and the Colibri codec, it transports the highest-quality 4K UHD 60p 4:4:4 video with ultra-low latency and uncompressed audio with frame-accurate synchronization over a standard 1GbE IP network. This makes it suitable not only for corporate AV and education, but also for live production and mission-critical applications.

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What the judges had to say: “This is the ideal interface for integrated display environments, as it eliminates bulk and time required to configure third-party systems in the physical environment. The DAV-03SBL can be configured and bench-tested in the shop for rapid deployment in the field.”

(Image credit: ADTECHNO)

ADTECHNO’s AEX-01UTR USB and 4K120Hz Extension System is a high-performance Pro AV solution that simplifies long-distance AV and USB connectivity by combining video, USB data, control, and power over a single CAT5e cable up to 100m. The system simultaneously extends 4K120Hz HDMI video or USB-C video via DP Alt Mode, USB 3.2 Gen 1 data, RS-232 control, and power. Its dedicated point-to-point architecture requires no network configuration or IP expertise, enabling fast plug-and-play deployment while reducing cabling complexity and infrastructure costs. A key advantage is its ability to transmit video and USB data simultaneously in opposite directions. Additionally, USB-C power delivery up to 60W can power and charge compatible laptops while in use.

What the judges had to say: “The AEX-01UTR Extension System not only extends video signals reliably for 100m, but it also seamlessly auto-switches between HDMI and USB-C connections. I appreciate the HDMI local output for instances where a confidence monitor is helpful.”

(Image credit: AIMS)

AIMS’ IPMX represents the next evolutionary step in professional AV-over-IP technology, delivering an open, standards-based framework that enables interoperable, scalable, and future-ready audiovisual systems. It is designed for use across corporate, education, live events, venues, and broadcast-adjacent environments—anywhere AV systems are transitioning from point-to-point signal chains to networked, software-driven architectures. Developed by the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), in collaboration with the Video Services Forum (VSF) and the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), IPMX applies proven broadcast engineering principles to the expanding needs of Pro AV. It builds on SMPTE ST 2110, extending broadcast-grade IP media transport with features that make it practical, approachable, and cost-effective for AV deployments.

What the judges had to say: “The open-source design of IPMX eliminates the need to purchase products only within one manufacturer's portfolio. This allows users to select products around the needs of their workflow without sacrifice, and the 1GB or 2.5GB bandwidth is very efficient compared to other systems.”

(Image credit: Atlona)

AJA Video Systems’ FS8 is a 12G-SDI/SMPTE ST 2110 media processor that simplifies complex Pro AV production setups. It packs powerful video and audio processing tools into a 1RU solution that bridges SDI and IP infrastructures to solve production headaches, including mismatched frame rates, rasters, and color spaces, with sophisticated audio routing and management. FS8 enables a combination of up to four channels of 4K/UltraHD or up to eight channels of 2K/HD frame sync, processing, and IP gateway functionality, including HDR conversions. It features expansive I/O options, with support for 12G-SDI over coax and fiber, ST 2110-20 w/ST 2022-7 redundancy, Dante, MADI, ST 2110-30, and embedded SDI audio.

What the judges had to say: “The FS8 is a single-rack-unit device that allows for teams to mix media and dynamically adjust color settings, sync, and cross conversion with ease. The web interface is extremely clean and it's impressive that the hardware supports both MADI and Dante audio streams.”

(Image credit: Atlona)

Hall Research’s OmniStream+ by Atlona HW-OMNI-E4521 encoder and HW-OMNI-D4511 decoder deliver high-performance AV over IP for professional environments where exceptional video quality, low latency, flexible connectivity, and secure network distribution are essential. Leveraging the advanced VCx codec, OmniStream+ delivers visually lossless 4K/60 4:4:4 video with ultra-low latency of less than one frame, providing outstanding performance for both detailed computer graphics and fast-motion video. Dual encoding engines with independent scalers support simultaneous 4K and 1080p streams, while compatibility with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision helps preserve exceptional image quality across demanding applications. Integrated USB connectivity expands the platform beyond traditional AV distribution, enabling video, audio, and USB peripherals to be extended across the network.

What the judges had to say: “The video performance is stellar and the built-in multiview and backwards compatibility—all while leveraging existing 1GB networks—provide tremendous value to users. Configuration is simple, especially on the encoder side with the LCD display and tactile buttons.”

(Image credit: Audinate)

Audinate’s Iris is a software-based control platform for networked PTZ cameras. From one browser, AV/IT teams control, color-match, monitor, and manage every camera across rooms, buildings, and sites. Support for Iris now spans 400-plus camera models from manufacturers including AIDA, Bolin, Canon, Lumens, Panasonic, PTZOptics, and Sony—and auto-tracking (AI subject tracking with instant virtual-joystick takeover) entered public beta in 2026. Iris is brand agnostic, multiuser, location independent, and gains capability through software updates. Where AV management platforms report device status, Iris adds real-time control and AI automation. It runs on cameras teams already own—a sub-2MB binary auto-configures per model—and deploys local, cloud, or hybrid.

What the judges had to say: “This is hands down one of the easiest and most intuitive user experiences for controlling PTZ cameras for live production. The image settings control experience is exponentially more intuitive than the standard web GUI for most PTZ cameras.”

(Image credit: Bridge Technologies)

Bridge Technologies’ VB440’s IPMX Integration works on all levels, delivering not only transport analysis and timing monitoring but also advanced colorimetry, audio engineering tools, waveform and vector displays, and practical production functionality—capabilities that would typically require multiple standalone instruments. Crucially, not only does the tool provide all of these functionalities within an IPMX environment, but it can also be used to verify and validate the interoperability of the other IPMX components operating within the ecosystem. The award-winning potential comes from the philosophy which has underpinned the VB440 throughout its operations in the broadcast market, and now continuing into the Pro AV market: the idea of doing more with less, breaking down barriers and divisions, and championing interoperability.

What the judges had to say: “VB440’s IPMX Integration succeeds because the hardware solution is matched with a web-based interface that provides users with confidence that audio, video, and other content remain in perfect sync. I also appreciate that Bridge’s system supports up to eight simultaneous users.”

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon’s CR-N400 sets a new benchmark in professional PTZ performance by combining broadcast-grade 4K60p image quality, versatile reach, and advanced automation into a compact, cost-effective package. Powered by a 1/2.3-inch 4K CMOS sensor and DIGIC DV7 processor, it delivers vibrant colors; high-speed Hybrid Autofocus with face, eye, and head tracking: and support for Canon Log 3 and HDR formats. Featuring a 20x optical zoom that extends to a class-leading 40x Advanced Zoom in Full HD, the CR-N400 effortlessly captures both wide establishing shots and tight, crisp close-ups. Its dual-crop functionality enables simultaneous 16:9 widescreen and 9:16 vertical streaming, allowing operators to target traditional broadcasts and social platforms from a single camera feed.

What the judges had to say: “Single-cable control and signal transport using NDI2 make for an easy camera to deploy. Canon's CR-N400 hardware provides masterful autofocus, smooth tracking, and impressive zoom capabilities. The dual crop feature to create simulated camera shots adds even more value.”

(Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron’s Collab Compute sets a new standard for enabling hybrid meetings across the Crestron portfolio. Built for performance, reliability, and scalability, it delivers a streamlined, standardized platform that IT teams can deploy consistently across any room type. Powered by AI-ready Intel Core Ultra processors, Collab Compute is designed for the future, supporting advanced meeting capabilities such as auto-framing, speaker tracking, and intelligent meeting recaps. By simplifying system architecture, Collab Compute ensures a consistent collaboration experience across locations, eliminating variability and reducing the need for user training. End users benefit from a more intuitive and productive meeting experience. Native support for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms unlocks AI-powered features such as auto-framing, speaker identification, and intelligent recaps.

What the judges had to say: “Collab Compute is very well designed to be hidden within active Pro AV environments. The mounting and cable management solutions elevate its profile and the hardware specs provide a longer-term solution compared to other products that are out of date even before deployment.”

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron’s TLP Pro 35 Series touchpanels introduce the latest Extron control technology, blending sophisticated features with refined elegance. Continuing a strong legacy of reliability and ease of use, the new TouchLink Pro touchpanels deliver powerful and precise control you can rely on. They come in four sizes with multiple configuration options. All models feature advanced IPS technology, delivering vibrant color reproduction along with improved contrast, brightness, and wide viewing angles. They also incorporate a new Extron HTML5 stack, enabling modern, responsive interface design without relying on outdated technologies. HTML5 allows rich, interactive control pages that scale seamlessly across screen sizes and orientations. It also supports embedded multimedia elements, including H.264 video streams, dynamic graphics, and real-time data widgets.

What the judges had to say: “If I could score an 11, I'd give TLP Pro 35 Series touchpanels an extra point. The four sizes and form factors are elegant and efficient, giving users the experience we've been accustomed to on our phones to our Pro AV environments. They are ultra-slim and bright in all the right ways.”

(Image credit: Korbyt)

Korbyt’s Vega Digital Signage Player transforms everyday displays into immersive, interactive experiences for virtually any business setting. Purpose-built for content-rich, high-traffic environments, Vega pairs vibrant 4K visuals with high-quality live streaming and advanced multi-zoning, empowering brands to tell richer stories across multiple content areas on a single screen. Vega orchestrates dynamic, simultaneous content with ease. 4K60p decoding and HDMI 2.1a output ready for 8K-capable displays deliver crisp, cinematic clarity, while true multi-zone support lets organizations present live feeds, dynamic graphics, and interactive content side by side. Touch screen support turns passive signage into two-way engagement for wayfinding, retail, and customer-experience deployments.

What the judges had to say: “The Vega Digital Signage Player is a well-built unit with an easy-to-use, app-based architecture. While Korbyt’s digital signage software is hardware agnostic, the Vega player will serve many institutions very well right out of the box as it leverages the power of BrightSign.”

(Image credit: Liberty)

Liberty’s TeamUp+ Series Multi‑Format Docking Station (CAPDOC32) is an industry-first AV collaboration platform that unifies multi-format video connectivity, USB capture, and device integration into a single, purpose-built solution. Designed for modern education, training, and hybrid learning environments, Liberty's innovative platform bridges traditional AV infrastructure and emerging BYOM workflows without the complexity of multiple standalone devices. Supporting HDMI, HDBaseT, and SDI inputs, the CAPDOC32 uniquely integrates three built-in 4K60 USB capture cards, enabling connected video sources to function as native USB devices for conferencing, lecture capture, content sharing, and streaming. A single USB-C connection delivers video, data, peripheral access, and power, providing a seamless plug-and-play experience for instructors, students, and presenters.

What the judges had to say: “This is a cost-saving solution, since it bundles multiple devices into a singular unit. The ability for SDI, HDMI, HDBaseT, and USB to be shared as if they were native USB devices simplifies installations and reduces points of failure. The result is a much-improved user experience.”

(Image credit: Liberty)

Liberty’s Wireless Collaboration Hub reimagines collaboration by combining wireless presentation and conferencing into a single, intuitive platform that makes sharing, connecting, and meeting effortless. Designed for conference rooms, classrooms, training spaces, and modern hybrid environments, it eliminates the cable clutter, compatibility issues, and complexity that often prevent seamless collaboration. What sets the Wireless Collaboration Hub apart is its unique dual-connectivity approach. Users can instantly share content through native AirPlay and Miracast support, while the included USB-C conferencing puck provides a secure, plug-and-play experience for guests and enterprise users. This hybrid model delivers exceptional flexibility, reliability, and compatibility across virtually any device.

What the judges had to say: “The Wireless Collaboration Hub provides a solid user experience, supporting standards-based wireless and dongle-based connectivity. The inclusion of an HDBaseT output sets this collaboration device apart from other products, as it greatly reduces integration complexity.”

(Image credit: Liberty)

Liberty’s KVM Multiview Switch redefines command-and-control environments by combining advanced KVM functionality and dynamic multiview visualization into a single, intuitive platform. Designed for small- to midsize control rooms, it delivers enterprise-class performance without the complexity, cost, or infrastructure demands of traditional systems. Its breakthrough innovation is Click-to-Control technology, allowing operators to instantly take command of any on-screen source simply by selecting its window. By eliminating the need for multiple keyboards, mice, and cumbersome input switching, the system dramatically improves efficiency, situational awareness, and response times. The KVM Multiview Switch supports customizable layouts that enable users to display, resize, prioritize, and interact with multiple sources in real time.

What the judges had to say: “The KVM Multiview Switch has a value-based design that overperforms its price point. Liberty aces the build quality, and the control experience is simple yet powerful, as you can cascade five boxes for larger environments. This is an exceptional value for education and small businesses.”

(Image credit: Media Resources)

Media Resources’ TruVIEW MIP Low Power is an advanced dvLED display solution engineered to deliver exceptional visual performance while dramatically reducing power consumption and infrastructure demands. Utilizing a patent-pending, low-power architecture, the system reduces maximum power consumption by up to 50 percent compared to traditional MIP solutions while maintaining a full 1,000-nit brightness level. Remarkably, the platform consumes less power than many 600-nit COB products currently available. Built on the proven TruVIEW cabinet platform, the solution is available in pixel pitches from 0.9mm to 5.3mm, providing scalability across applications including corporate, retail, hospitality, education, control rooms, entertainment, and large-scale digital signage deployments.

What the judges had to say: “TruVIEW MIP Low Power provides impressive performance compared to others on the market. Its high-brightness modules come with exceptional parts warranty coverage, maximizing ROI for large-scale installations. Overall, it supports seamless convex and concave experiences.”

(Image credit: Media Resources)

Media Resources’ TruVIEW FPP Outdoor is a high-performance outdoor dvLED solution engineered to deliver exceptional visual quality while withstanding extreme environmental conditions. Featuring advanced high-bright FlipChip MIP technology combined with a UV-stable GOB protective coating, the system is purpose built for long-term outdoor deployment where durability, reliability, and image performance are critical. Designed to bridge the gap between fine-pixel-pitch image quality and outdoor resilience, TruVIEW FPP Outdoor enables close viewing applications traditionally limited by durability and long-term reliability. Available in pixel pitches from 1.25mm to 5.3mm, the platform provides scalable flexibility across hospitality, retail, transportation hubs, entertainment venues, corporate environments, public spaces, and large-scale digital signage installations.

What the judges had to say: “TruVIEW FPP Outdoor achieves exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. It is also one of the easiest dvLED experiences to deploy outside and close to the viewer. An 8:9 aspect ratio provides lots of options to scale displays in portrait and landscape orientations.”

(Image credit: NETGEAR)

NETGEAR’s Align Controller is the manufacturer’s first AV platform, purpose-built as the open layer on which AV applications run. With remote access to NETGEAR Engage, it replaces the spare PC and VPN that used to be the only route in. Multiple users can now connect locally or from anywhere to configure a network, monitor system health, push changes, and troubleshoot issues without a site visit. Onboard IEEE 1588 PTPv2 Grandmaster and Boundary Clock functionality supporting SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, and gPTP AVB delivers sub-microsecond synchronization without expensive, dedicated external clock hardware. NTP, Syslog, DNS, and DHCP run natively. Two half-width units lock side by side for primary/backup redundancy, and 71W PoE++ with AC backup needs no dedicated power circuit.

What the judges had to say: “NETGEAR has mastered the ability to deploy and configure VLANS, supporting AV protocols without getting into the weeds. The manufacturer has executed a nearly flawless hardware and software experience with the Align controller.”

(Image credit: NetSpeek)

NetSpeek’s Lena is an AI-powered platform that helps organizations manage, support, and optimize their AV and unified communications environments. It brings monitoring, control, automation, diagnostics, reporting, and AI-driven intelligence together in one platform, giving technology teams a better way to manage complex, multi-vendor systems. What really sets Lena apart is that it goes beyond simply monitoring systems and alerting teams when something goes wrong. Lena uses AI to proactively find and address issues, helping organizations move toward more autonomous AV operations. With Lena’s AI-driven Room Check capabilities, rooms can be automatically evaluated to ensure systems operate as intended. Lena can identify configuration drift and take action before it turns into a problem that impacts the user experience.

What the judges had to say: “Lena provides one of the most approachable experiences for both the end user and technology staff. It is well designed, and the 24/7 support and proactive care created by the agentic design of the workflow help build a stronger user experience.”

(Image credit: Owl Labs)

Owl Labs’ Meeting Owl 5 Pro is a 360-degree camera, microphone, and speaker system designed to support hybrid collaboration across enterprise and small business environments. The all-in-one, center-of-table device combines video, audio, and connectivity into a single solution, reducing the need for multiple components and offering flexible meeting room technology across any room type. The device’s intelligent video and audio automatically capture participants and highlight speakers in real time, creating a more natural meeting experience for remote attendees. Five configurable meeting modes let teams adapt the experience for presentations, casual check-ins, and larger collaborative meetings. The device also supports wired and wireless multi-device pairing, enabling expanded coverage in larger spaces while maintaining a consistent user experience.

What the judges had to say: “The Meeting Owl 5 Pro succeeds in creating an inclusive video conferencing experience for both local and remote participants. When you pair two Owl 5 Pro devices, it's hard to beat the performance for larger spaces at this price point.”

(Image credit: PROTON)

PROTON Camera Innovations’ PROTON FLEXY is a micro camera that reimagines the relationship between imaging head and processing unit by introducing serialized connectivity to facilitate camera head extensions of up to 10m. Crucially, the FLEXY separates the imaging head (just 19mm³) from the ECU (34mm x 34mm x 19mm) using a single, industry-standard coax cable and SMA connectors. This allows production teams to place the tiny camera head in high-risk locations whilst the body remains safely accessible. The IP67-rated head houses a 1/3-inch, 12-bit global shutter sensor, delivering 1080p broadcast-grade imagery and a low-heat 3W power draw. Because the head represents just one-third of the system cost and uses standard cables and connectors, teams can now pursue daring perspectives without prohibitive financial risk.

What the judges had to say: “PROTON FLEXY is innovative in that it allows users to separate the lens/sensor and electronic control unit in high-risk environments. Miniature cameras and wide-angle lenses provide extra flexibility, and the build quality provides effective thermal regulation and impact protection.”

(Image credit: Q-SYS)

QSC’s Q-SYS RoomSuite Collaboration Bar is a Windows‑based, all‑in‑one collaboration device designed for simple configuration and deployment across standardized, repeatable meeting spaces. It integrates audio, video, compute, and control into a single solution, reducing system complexity while delivering a consistent collaboration experience. The system features four high‑resolution 50MP cameras, a 16‑element microphone array, and integrated loudspeakers. It ships with a dedicated 10.9‑inch touchscreen controller for intuitive meeting and device control out of the box, supporting Microsoft Teams Rooms environments. Designed as part of the Q‑SYS Full Stack AV Platform, the Collaboration Bar extends collaboration solutions across the modern high‑performance workplace and connects to Q‑SYS Reflect, a cloud‑based platform for monitoring and managing Q‑SYS systems.

What the judges had to say: “The quad 50MP cameras provide ultra-sharp video and the optional expansion microphones provide an adaptive audio experience. BYOD support incorporated into the touchpanel is a nice touch, but the real value is in the performance of the bar right out of the box.”

(Image credit: Sony Electronics)

Sony Electronics’ Firmware Update for SRG and BRC PTZ Auto-Framing Cameras expands support for video production needs in sports broadcast, remote and hybrid education, and corporate content creation. “Ball Sports Mode” enables automatic capture with an optimal overhead angle for full‑court, 5‑on‑5 indoor basketball games, enabling more efficient basketball broadcasting and recording with fewer resources. In installation environments where the camera may be subject to vibration, optical image stabilization reduces camera shake, allowing for more stress‑free capture. Additionally, on the live screen of the Web App, the tracking area can be displayed as an overlay. This visualizes the area in which the camera will track subjects, making it easier to confirm settings.

What the judges had to say: “The ability to leverage AI for ball and player tracking while also balancing intelligent scene framing used to be an area where users would have to compromise. Now, Sony delivers a broadcast-like experience with the ease of deploying a single camera.”

(Image credit: Stage Precision)

Stage Precision’s SP Grid Platform is the first truly unified platform for real-time control and automation: one place to connect every element, device and data point across AV, lighting, automation and tracking. It eliminates custom code, connects data pipelines agnostically, and integrates with everything from PTZ cameras to switchers, media servers, and Unreal Engine. The impact is felt long before installation. Other control systems arrive at the engineering stage; SP Grid starts at the idea. Teams simulate not just what an experience will look like, but how it will behave, visualizing live data inside a 3D model of the space and figuring out spatial logic-based control workflows before anyone is on site.

What the judges had to say: “The single-platform design of SP Grid allows for more efficiency in designing 3D experiences. One nice feature is the ability for offline simulation to evaluate rapidly developed material without needing full studio gear. The credit-based licensing model is also a welcome approach.”

(Image credit: SyncBridge Technologies)

SyncBridge Technologies’ Icron DP 4K Video and USB 3-2-1 Arbutus 63301 Extender System is the only product that extends DisplayPort Alt Mode 4Kp60 video plus USB 3-2-1 simultaneously over the same USB-C port via a single 100m CAT 6a cable; no other product can do this. It is also plug-and-play, TAA compliant, and consumes no hub tiers.

What the judges had to say: “This product provides exceptional video signal and USB data stability. The small form factor lends itself to thermal efficiency and the three-year warranty backs up hardware that is willing and able to go the distance. The front-panel LED status lights help integrators or end users verify system performance during the rare instances when troubleshooting is required.”

(Image credit: Videopro)

Videopro’s AV Managed Services replace fixed packages with a capability-led model. Twelve services, including on-site concierge, proactive remote monitoring, help desk support, preventive maintenance, and performance reporting, can be combined to suit each client's environment, priorities, and level of support. The result is a more flexible and scalable approach to AV support that puts the client's environment first. Since launching this new offering, the response has been very positive, with clients embracing the flexibility to select the services most relevant to their environment. The new model has given clients greater choice, flexibility, and confidence in how their AV is supported.

What the judges had to say: “Videopro’s AV Managed Services seek to break the mold and provide end users with a truly exceptional experience. Overall, it appears they've built out a highly capable team which is ready to support users with proactive maintenance as well as reactive on-prem support.”

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

ViewSonic’s LDS136-152 Mobile Direct View LED Display Solution is a 136-inch, all-in-one foldable video wall solution on wheels. Built for maximum flexibility, it delivers a large screen display in a pre-assembled design, which enables effortless setup within minutes. A fourth-generation model, the LDS136-152 features beneficial upgrades that make setup and operation even easier. The motorized lift raises the top of the screen to 9.34 feet, helping everyone get a clearer view. An integrated stand and display remote control allow for management of both the screen settings and motorized lift. Rear I/O ports are easy to reach and provide direct connectivity without opening panels or exposing internal boards, so connecting devices is quick and simple.

What the judges had to say: “This is the ultimate dvLED display for portable event support. The new generation has improved aesthetics, and its 600-nit brightness holds up to high-ambient-light conditions. The LDS136-152 continues to stand apart from the competition.”