Pro AV Newsmakers: Product Enhancements and Updates from Neat, Sony, AVer, Extron, and More

New product announcements. Partnerships were made. Companies expanded their reach around the globe. Get caught up with what went down last week in your latest edition of Pro AV Newsmakers.

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Certifications

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AVer's MT300N Achieves Certification for Microsoft Teams Rooms

AVer Information USA's MT300N is now certified for Microsoft Teams. The MT300N meets Microsoft's performance and compatibility requirements for qualified Teams Rooms deployments, supporting reliable integration across certified room environments.

The MT300N is designed to enhance AVer PTZ cameras by adding advanced voice-tracking capabilities in a compact, flexible form factor. The MT300N can be discreetly installed beneath a table, mounted behind a display with the included surface-mount brackets, or integrated into a rack with an optional rack-mount accessory. By connecting multiple cameras, the MT300N enables seamless voice-activated camera switching to ensure active speakers remain in view for a more engaging and natural collaboration experience.

The MT300N brings advanced voice-tracking functionality to Microsoft Teams Rooms environments through integration with Microsoft Teams Certified microphones. Designed for flexible collaboration workflows, the MT300N supports customizable multi-camera switching with a variety of connectivity options for cameras enabling seamless integration with Teams Rooms and a range of content capture applications.

Neat Board 32, Neat Pad Pro, and Neat Pad Generation 2 Achieve Microsoft Teams Certification

The Neat Board 32, Neat Pad Pro, and Neat Pad Generation 2 have officially received Microsoft Teams certification. The achievement marks a major milestone in Neat’s collaboration with Microsoft, unlocking new deployment opportunities for enterprise customers seeking secure, high-performance meeting room experiences.

Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform is Microsoft’s Android-based platform engineered to deliver hardened security, simplified manageability, and superior accessibility for enterprise-grade workspace devices. Neat’s entrance into Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform unlocks enhanced security, management, and video collaboration capabilities for users on Neat’s 32-inch all-in-one device and popular scheduling panels.

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Neat Board 32 combines dynamic audio, sharp optics, touch interactivity, and AI-powered framing in a compact, versatile form factor ideal for small shared spaces and desks. Neat Pad Pro, a new 10-inch meeting room controller and scheduling display, is designed to bring greater clarity, control, and confidence to modern meeting spaces. Powered by Neat’s P2 platform, Neat Pad Gen 2 retains the familiar form factor and core functionality of Neat Pad Gen 1 while delivering improved performance, enhanced reliability, and long-term platform compatibility.

nsign Is Now Officially Certified for Sony BRAVIA Professional Displays

nsign is now officially certified for BRAVIA Professional Displays from Sony. Developed in collaboration with Sony Professional Displays and Solutions, the integration allows the nsign application to run directly on compatible screens, helping resellers and integrators deliver signage projects faster and simplify ongoing management.

The integration combines direct playback on the display with remote monitoring and control through Sony's on-device REST API, while Sony's Device Provisioning Tool simplifies initial setup. In installations where a separate media player is no longer required, this reduces hardware costs and the number of components to install and maintain.

The collaboration also expands the hardware options available to nsign customers. Supported BRAVIA Professional Displays can be managed alongside other compatible devices, including Android-based hardware and BrightSign players. A retailer or restaurant chain can introduce Sony screens at new locations or in a pilot project while retaining its existing compatible hardware elsewhere. Marketing and operations teams continue to use the same platform to manage content across the network, without having to adopt a separate workflow for each hardware manufacturer.

Collaborations and More

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Extron Introduces Professional AV over IP Design Guide

Extron released its new Professional AV over IP Design Guide, a must-have resource for designing and deploying high-performance professional AV over IP systems. From mission-critical operations centers and corporate meeting rooms to classrooms and large-scale education networks, this guide provides a practical roadmap to the layered architecture and design principles behind secure, reliable AV over IP systems. It also highlights Extron NAV Pro AV over IP technology and the innovations that make it a powerful platform for modern AV system design.

The Extron Professional AV over IP Design Guide features detailed illustrations, real-world system design examples, and straightforward explanations that help demystify the networking technologies and design strategies that support successful AV over IP deployments.

HP Dimension with Google Beam Brings Human Connection into Sharper Focus

HP and Google announced the expanded availability of HP Dimension with Google Beam to customers in the U.S., Canada, the UK, France, Germany,and Japan. For HP, this milestone opens the next phase for a new kind of communication technology designed to make remote conversations feel more natural, engaging, and human.



As AI takes on more routine tasks, the moments that create the most value become increasingly human. Building trust, making decisions, solving complex problems and strengthening relationships all depend on meaningful connection. HP Dimension with Google Beam is designed for those moments, helping people engage more naturally so the technology fades into the background, and the focus stays on the person across from you. Google’s early research found that participants recalled 28% more information after a conversation and spent 14% more time looking at the other person’s face compared with traditional video calls.

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Custom Channels Partners with Steady Brand

Steady Brand has joined the same ownership group as Custom Channels. As sister companies, the two organizations expand their range of business music, signage, media, and AV installation solutions. Both brands will continue serving distinct routes to market. Steady Brand will operate exclusively through dealers and integrators, while Custom Channels will focus primarily on direct and national accounts, strategic partnerships, and technology integrations.

The relationship combines Steady Brand’s established dealer network, field installation and service resources, messages-on-hold offering, and digital signage expertise with Custom Channels’ expanded music selection, broader hardware options, technology integrations, and digital management tools.

Image Marketing and GC Pro Strengthen Commercial Integration Capabilities With EAW Solutions

Eastern Acoustic Works has appointed Image Marketing as its newest manufacturers’ representative firm, supporting Guitar Center’s GC Pro division and its Custom House experience center in Nashville. Image Marketing represents Guitar Center, GC Pro, and AVDG, bringing unified support across retail, design‑build, and corporate AV environments. This collaboration will help EAW expand its commercial integration through the GC Pro network and its clients.

Image Marketing, an independent manufacturers’ representative firm, brings over 35 years of experience to the professional audio, musical instrument, broadcast, audiovisual, live sound, and sound contracting markets. As part of this new agreement, Image Marketing has helped place EAW products in several AV projects through Guitar Center’s GC Pro division. As the conduit between manufacturers and GC Pro’s integration teams, Image Marketing ensures seamless communication, accurate system specification and reliable product performance throughout the project lifecycle.

Powersoft Signs Agreement with HOLOPLOT for the Supply of Amplification Modules for a New Immersive Venue

Powersoft has signed a new agreement for the supply of amplification modules with HOLOPLOT for the development of a new immersive venue featuring advanced technology. The agreement builds on the collaboration between Powersoft and HOLOPLOT that began in 2019 and has already resulted in the supply of innovative amplification solutions for the audio system at Sphere in Las Vegas.

For this new project, Powersoft will contribute innovative audio systems for a venue that will represent the new frontier of entertainment, providing audiences with an immersive audio and video experience.

More specifically, the system consists of Powersoft’s compact, ultra-high-efficiency 16-channel amplifiers integrated into the HOLOPLOT X1 audio system. The installation leverages Powersoft technology to deliver significant energy savings compared with traditional amplifiers, maximising efficiency without compromising sound quality.

In addition to the 16-channel amplifiers integrated into the HOLOPLOT X1 Matrix Array, Powersoft will supply its patented IPAL (Integrated Powered Adaptive Loudspeaker) technology, used in the X1 system’s subwoofers.

Renkus-Heinz Strengthens European Presence

Renkus-Heinz is expanding its European support infrastructure through a logistics partnership with More Logistics, a new company established by Dutch distributor More Distribution. Through the initiative, selected Renkus-Heinz products will now be stocked and shipped in Europe, enabling overnight shipments and short delivery times across the region, with potential to serve MEA partners in future.

Renkus-Heinz and More Distribution previously established an immersive European Experience Center in The Hague, Netherlands, offering a new way to connect directly with Dutch and European system integrators, consultants and distribution partners, as well as prospective clients. The Experience Center allows visitors to experience Renkus-Heinz’s loudspeaker solutions and latest innovations firsthand. The EU warehouse creates a more complete support model for European partners, combining improved stock availability, expert application support and faster product delivery. The facility will initially stock all UBX models and selected CX models, with plans to expand availability to other products.

Severtson Screens Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Severtson Screens is celebrating its 40th anniversary in innovative projection screens for the home theater, commercial, Pro AV, and cinema markets.

“Severtson Corp. started in 1986, literally in our parents’ house,” explained Toby Severtson, Severtson president and CEO. “The company’s first job was with Arizona’s own Williams Air Force Base in response to the U.S. Air Force’s need to find both a quality optical coating and a uniform application process for the interior of their domed flight simulators.”

Working late each night in the family kitchen and backyard, Severtson founder Ron Severtson not only solved the technical problem of uniformly coating a domed surface, he also created a product that had the reflective properties the Air Force needed for its simulator program to be successful. Demand for Severtson’s product soon had the company working for large corporations and military organizations in more than 40 countries. In an effort to address the safety concerns of the day’s solvent-based optical coatings and remain competitive in the world market, Severtson continued to refine his formulas. His work led to the introduction of Severtson 3D optical coatings in 1988. By 1989, Severtson optical coatings were safer, more environmentally friendly water-based formulas.

In 2003, Severtson Corp. launched its own line of home theater/Pro AV screens with a basic fixed-frame screen. The company later expanded the line to include a screen for every need.

Visual Sound Launches Redesigned Website

Visual Sound has launched its newly redesigned website which reflects the company’s commitment to delivering “AV as an Advantage.” The new site offers stakeholders an engaging window into Visual Sound’s full capabilities. New features include: