The Cincinnati Bengals, Samsung Game Plan with New Displays

What to know:

Samsung Display Solutions help the Cincinnati Bengals turn preparation into performance by simplifying workflows and enhancing collaboration.

The Bengals outfitted their training facility with five Samsung Flip Pro Interactive Displays, giving the front office a shared canvas for turning film and player data into smarter game-day strategies.

Large-format 4K UHD displays prepare the organization for draft selections by featuring scouting reports and player statistics with exceptional clarity.

The Cincinnati Bengals installed Samsung Display Solutions throughout its training facility, including coaching offices and the weight room, to enhance football operations. Samsung Flip Pro Interactive Displays and Direct View LED signage bring film, player data, tactical insights, and game plans into shared visual environments, helping all members of the organization, from coaches and players to scouts and analysts, build winning strategies.

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The Bengals installed five Samsung Flip Pro Interactive Displays in staff offices, which streamlines the way coaches analyze film, identify playing patterns of their team and opponents, and build more impactful strategies for their next matchup. Instead of toggling between whiteboards, laptops, tablets, and manual presentations, coaches can brainstorm specific plays and formations, draw directly over game film and save their ideas throughout the season.

The result is a more fluid path from film study to game plan, ensuring coaches can spend less time digging up critical sports data and more time refining the strategies they’ll take onto the field.

Samsung Interactive Displays turn Bengals team meetings among coaching staff and athletes into collaborative working sessions. Players can now step up to the screen, draw their reads and work through assignments in tandem with coaches.

This collaboration ahead of game days helps bridge the space between film study and the field. Position groups can now break down what happened in a play, identify where adjustments need to be made, and visually walk through how the next handoff should unfold. Rather than simply watching film, players can engage directly with the concepts they will be tasked with executing, which helps reinforce assignments, encourage team dialogue, and strengthen alignment throughout the season.

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In addition, Samsung 4K UHD LED screens featured in the weight room and other spaces throughout the facility, front office staff integrate seamlessly with the Bengals’ custom scouting applications. As a result, they can compare prospects, review reports, and evaluate information together as decisions unfold.

Watch to find out more below.