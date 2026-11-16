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RoadHouse Cinemas is introducing Arizona’s first Cinema LED screen at its Scottsdale location, creating a new destination for premium moviegoing



● A 139.4-foot Samsung Onyx display in auditorium 10 delivers exceptional brightness, true black levels and vivid color for an immersive big-screen presentation



● RoadHouse’s first Samsung Onyx deployment combines advanced display technology with the theater’s focus on comfort

(Image credit: Samsung)

RoadHouse Cinemas installed a premium large format Samsung Onyx display at its Scottsdale, AZ, location, introducing the state’s first Cinema LED screen. The nearly 40-foot display in auditorium 10 anchors a new premium experience format offering.

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As audiences increasingly seek premium formats for major blockbuster releases, theaters are expanding how they present films on the big screen. RoadHouse Cinemas’ adoption of Samsung Onyx brings a new viewing option to Scottsdale, combining vivid imagery with the comfort that defines its venues.

“Moviegoers want a trip to the theater to feel special, especially when they’re seeing a highly anticipated film,” said David Phelps, head of the display division, Samsung Electronics America. “Investing in premium cinema experiences gives operators an opportunity to distinguish their venues and make a lasting impression to encourage repeat visits and strengthen the theatre’s role as a destination for shared entertainment.”

Samsung Onyx replaces traditional projection with a dvLED display, delivering consistent clarity and brightness across the screen. Its true black levels, infinite contrast ratio and exceptional color accuracy help bring depth and detail to the cinematic image, from dark scenes to bright landscapes. Its brightness also allows audiences to enjoy vivid imagery even with auditorium lights on, offering greater flexibility than traditional projection.

As the world’s first DCI-certified Cinema LED display, Samsung Onyx supports cinematic high dynamic range (HDR) at brightness levels up to 300 nits—more than six times the standard 48-nit brightness of traditional movie theater screens. It also supports 4K resolution and 120 frames per second. These capabilities enable vivid highlights, detailed imagery and smooth motion for compatible content. With GDC’s DCI-certified SR-5520 HDR and HFR media server, Samsung Onyx also delivers cinematic High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture technology, frame rates of up to 4K 96Hz2, presenting true-to-life imagery and ultra-smooth motion.

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(Image credit: Samsung)

RoadHouse selected Samsung for its established LED expertise and successful deployments in theaters across the United States and internationally. The project supports the operator’s goal of becoming a go-to destination for film fans seeking the latest releases in a premium format.

The Scottsdale auditorium combines Samsung Onyx picture quality with RoadHouse Cinemas’ focus on comfort. Compatibility with leading cinema audio solutions allows the theatre to complement the on-screen presentation with DTS:X immersive sound, while new heated recliners let guests settle in comfortably.

“At RoadHouse Cinemas, we're always looking for new ways to make moviegoing more memorable and give audiences a reason to choose the big screen,” said Josh Snider, president and CEO of RoadHouse Cinemas. “Bringing the first Cinema LED screen to the state represents an exciting step forward in that commitment. Samsung Onyx allows us to deliver the kind of exceptional picture quality audiences expect from a premium cinematic experience, while combining it with the comfort, hospitality and atmosphere that define RoadHouse Cinemas. Together, we're creating an experience that goes beyond watching a movie and gives guests another reason to keep coming back.”