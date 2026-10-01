Listen Up: The SCN Audio Issue Is Available for Download

Hear ye, hear ye. SCN's October issue is ready to download for FREE. Get your FREE copy of the Audio Issue today (did we mention it was free?).

This month, James Careless dives into spectrum concerns which continue to impact the state of wireless microphones in Pro AV, with experts from Shure, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, and DPA Microphones chiming in.

Also in October, L-Acoustics Ryan John thinks source separation is the next frontier in live and installed audio, and Sennheiser's Jens Pilz opines that the future is heard, not seen.

Don't forget to also checkout:

Not one, but TWO, products reviews from our very own Mark J. Pescatore.

A look at lithium-ion batteries and how they can improve your investment.

Why having your cameras on during meetings is not an option, but the right thing to do.

The Integration Guide to NDI.

Audio mapping software, the new MoMoney museum, people on the move, new products, and much more.

Don't miss out; download your issue today.