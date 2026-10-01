Listen Up: The SCN Audio Issue Is Available for Download
This month it is all things audio, from installations to products to know and a pair of reviews for your next purchase.
Hear ye, hear ye. SCN's October issue is ready to download for FREE. Get your FREE copy of the Audio Issue today (did we mention it was free?).
This month, James Careless dives into spectrum concerns which continue to impact the state of wireless microphones in Pro AV, with experts from Shure, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, and DPA Microphones chiming in.
Also in October, L-Acoustics Ryan John thinks source separation is the next frontier in live and installed audio, and Sennheiser's Jens Pilz opines that the future is heard, not seen.
Don't forget to also checkout:
- Not one, but TWO, products reviews from our very own Mark J. Pescatore.
- A look at lithium-ion batteries and how they can improve your investment.
- Why having your cameras on during meetings is not an option, but the right thing to do.
- The Integration Guide to NDI.
- Audio mapping software, the new MoMoney museum, people on the move, new products, and much more.
Don't miss out; download your issue today.
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Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes.