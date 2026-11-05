Praevar Expands Outdoor Podium Series with New dvLED and E Ink ePaper Options

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The new Podium dvLED variant integrates Flip-chip COB/MIP (Chip-on-Board / Mini LED-in-Package) encapsulation for rugged outdoor protection, outputting over 4,000 nits of brightness with a 30,000:1 contrast ratio and a 160-degree ultra-wide viewing angle.

variant integrates Flip-chip COB/MIP (Chip-on-Board / Mini LED-in-Package) encapsulation for rugged outdoor protection, outputting over 4,000 nits of brightness with a 30,000:1 contrast ratio and a 160-degree ultra-wide viewing angle. The Podium eLuminex ePoster delivers a high-resolution 5120x2880 canvas (79 PPI, 13.9 million colors) with a glare-free, paper-like matte finish that leverages ambient sunlight rather than competing against it.

delivers a high-resolution 5120x2880 canvas (79 PPI, 13.9 million colors) with a glare-free, paper-like matte finish that leverages ambient sunlight rather than competing against it. All four display options—dvLED, ePoster, standard DS, and high-brightness low-power LCD—share the exact same field-proven, standardized enclosure.

(Image credit: Praevar)

Praevar has expanded its Podium Series, introducing two new display technologies. Podium dvLED and the Podium eLuminex ePoster powered by E Ink Kaleido 3 technology join the previous Podium models in creating a comprehensive outdoor display platform that enables customers to choose the technology best suited to their application while leveraging the same rugged, field-proven enclosure.

[The Art of Digital Signage]

Designed for 24/7 operations in temperatures from -30°C to +50°C, the Podium Series serves digital out-of-home advertising (DOOH), transit, retail media, smart city infrastructure, campuses, and public information environments. Every Podium display incorporates Praevar's outdoor environmental management system, including direct air cooling, sensor-driven thermal control, and two-stage filtration for dependable performance in challenging outdoor conditions.

The expanded Podium Series offers four purpose-built solutions for different outdoor applications. The Podium dvLED was designed for applications requiring maximum visual impact. Supporting 4,000-plus nits of brightness, a 30,000:1 contrast ratio, 281 trillion colors, and an ultra-wide 160-degree viewing angle, Podium dvLED delivers seamless imagery with enhanced color accuracy and high contrast. A 7,680Hz refresh rate ensures smooth, flicker-free content, while Flip-chip COB/MIP encapsulation improves durability and protects the display in demanding outdoor environments.

Available in multiple pixel pitches, it’s ideal for premium retail media, DOOH, transportation hubs, and smart city applications where image quality and long-term reliability are critical.

The Podium eLuminex ePoster is powered by E Ink Kaleido 3, introducing a sustainable display option for outdoor public information and advertising. Unlike conventional LCD or LED displays, the reflective ePaper technology becomes more readable in direct sunlight while consuming approximately one-tenth the power of traditional digital signage. The display supports 13.9 million colors, 5120x2880 resolution, 79 PPI, and a paper-like matte finish for crisp, glare-free content.

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An integrated laminated front light provides visibility during nighttime and twilight operation while maintaining low energy consumption. Typical power usage is just 28W with the front light off and 64W with the front light on, as power is primarily consumed only when content changes.

Compatible with several CMS platforms through USB and Ethernet connectivity, this model offers a sustainable alternative for municipalities, transit agencies, campuses, and smart city projects. Its reflective, flicker-free display also complies with many municipal regulations that limit bright or continuously moving digital signage.

The expanded Podium Series also supports Praevar's Podium Midlife Extension Program, enabling operators to upgrade existing Podium installations with the latest LCD, dvLED, or ePaper technologies while retaining the original enclosure. This approach reduces capital investment, minimizes installation disruption, lowers electronic waste, and extends the operational life of existing infrastructure.