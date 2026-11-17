On Audio: Biamp
Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp, shares insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.
AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.
Thought Leader: Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp
We are seeing a fundamental shift in intelligence and configuration, in both hardware and software, across installations from the corporate huddle room to auditorium spaces. In a software-defined architecture, much of what traditionally required physical presence and hardware manipulation can now be done virtually.
Reusable design frameworks are particularly powerful. Instead of starting from scratch on every project, AV and IT pros can develop standardized templates for common room types or applications. Think about a typical huddle room or medium conference room: The core requirements are remarkably consistent across deployments. With reusable frameworks, AV and IT experts can take a room designed once and deploy that framework many times, with minor customizations.
Key to this trend is the ability to simulate and test configurations in the cloud before installation. Experts can build out an entire system virtually, test signal flows, verify configurations, and identify potential issues—all virtually. This dramatically reduces the unknowns on site. Instead of spending days commissioning and troubleshooting, the pros can essentially validate a known-good configuration.
Looking at auditorium spaces, traditionally, large venue loudspeaker installations require a tremendous investment of on-site resources for installation and tuning, but now, AV and IT experts can produce a configurable experience so that the loudspeakers never need moving. They can also redefine coverage patterns depending on how that space is to be used, such as a performance, a sporting event, or a public address opportunity.
However, as AV systems become more networked and cloud-connected, they face similar security challenges as traditional IT infrastructure. By adopting IT security best practices—encryption, authentication, regular updates, vulnerability management—organizations can better protect these systems once installed.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.