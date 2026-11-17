AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.

Thought Leader: Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp

We are seeing a fundamental shift in intelligence and configuration, in both hardware and software, across installations from the corporate huddle room to auditorium spaces. In a software-defined architecture, much of what traditionally required physical presence and hardware manipulation can now be done virtually.

With reusable frameworks, AV and IT experts can take a room designed once and deploy that framework many times, with minor customizations. Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp

Reusable design frameworks are particularly powerful. Instead of starting from scratch on every project, AV and IT pros can develop standardized templates for common room types or applications. Think about a typical huddle room or medium conference room: The core requirements are remarkably consistent across deployments. With reusable frameworks, AV and IT experts can take a room designed once and deploy that framework many times, with minor customizations.

Key to this trend is the ability to simulate and test configurations in the cloud before installation. Experts can build out an entire system virtually, test signal flows, verify configurations, and identify potential issues—all virtually. This dramatically reduces the unknowns on site. Instead of spending days commissioning and troubleshooting, the pros can essentially validate a known-good configuration.

Looking at auditorium spaces, traditionally, large venue loudspeaker installations require a tremendous investment of on-site resources for installation and tuning, but now, AV and IT experts can produce a configurable experience so that the loudspeakers never need moving. They can also redefine coverage patterns depending on how that space is to be used, such as a performance, a sporting event, or a public address opportunity.

However, as AV systems become more networked and cloud-connected, they face similar security challenges as traditional IT infrastructure. By adopting IT security best practices—encryption, authentication, regular updates, vulnerability management—organizations can better protect these systems once installed.