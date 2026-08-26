How Absen Is Bringing Creative Flexibility to Touring and Festival Stages

Absen has unveiled its new LR V3 Series. This transparent LED display solution is engineered for the demands of touring, festivals, and large-scale live events. Designed to move efficiently from one production to the next, LR V3 combines creative versatility, lightweight construction and streamlined deployment to give rental companies, production teams and designers greater flexibility from load-in through showtime.

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“Today’s touring professionals need technology that gives them more creative options without adding unnecessary complexity to the production,” said Emily Chan, president Absen. “With LR V3, our focus is on giving crews and designers a platform that can adapt to the stage, move efficiently from show to show and deliver the performance audiences expect.”

At the center of LR V3’s creative capabilities are adaptive louvers that allow the display to transition from transparent to solid stage visuals with a single touch. Combined with curved configurations, mixed-panel connections, and 90-degree L-shaped applications, LR V3 gives production designers greater freedom to integrate LED into the overall stage environment and create structures beyond conventional flat displays.

Touring equipment needs to perform night after night while keeping crew requirements, transportation and changing production configurations in mind. LR V3 is available in three lightweight cabinet sizes: 39.37×19.69×3.15 inches, 19.69×39.37×3.15 inches, and 39.37×39.37×3.78 inches (1000 × 1000 × 96 mm). The lightweight design, combined with a pre-lock system, supports one-person handling and installation to help crews move more efficiently during setup.

LR V3 is also designed for outdoor production environments, with water-resistant modules, power boxes, and cables providing additional protection for demanding live event applications. LR V3 gives production teams multiple ways to build beyond a traditional flat LED wall. Dual horizontal curve locks support angle adjustments from -7.5 degrees to +10 degrees, giving designers the ability to create curved display configurations while maintaining secure cabinet connections.

A 45-degree dual-edge design on both sides of the cabinet also enables 90-degree L-shaped displays, opening additional possibilities for dimensional stage structures and scenic integration. For touring and festival productions, efficiency extends beyond the build itself. LR V3 incorporates retractable positioning pins for efficient on-site maintenance, along with quick maintenance access for modules and power boxes.

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Together, LR V3’s lightweight construction, installation features, maintenance access, and transportation systems are designed to reduce handling demands and help rental and staging teams keep equipment moving efficiently from one production to the next.