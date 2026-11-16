At NC State University, the Digital Education and Learning Technology Applications (DELTA) department treats every classroom like a broadcast studio. For the hundreds of students who never set foot on campus, the recording is the class. When DELTA identified Park Shops 130, an 88-seat tiered lecture hall inside one of the university’s oldest and most celebrated buildings, as its next full technology upgrade, AV and network infrastructure manager Tim Hinds saw a chance to raise the bar for what a hybrid classroom could deliver.

(Image credit: DELTA)

The move to dual LED video walls gave DELTA a reason to rebuild the room from the surfaces up, and sound became the priority the team couldn’t design around. Large-tiered halls are notoriously hard on speech: Hard, parallel surfaces bounce sound back across rows of seating, and what plays as a minor echo to someone sitting in the room becomes a real intelligibility problem for a microphone picking up the whole space, or for a remote student listening through a laptop speaker after the fact.

The fix worked both planes at once. Middle Atlantic TruTile Acoustic Wall Tiles went up across the walls, with Nivo Acoustic Ceiling Tiles overhead, so sound now gets absorbed at two surfaces instead of one.

“Sound is the most important thing in these spaces, and the Middle Atlantic acoustic solutions completely changed the room,” Hinds said. “The echo is gone, the recordings sound professional, and we didn’t have to compromise the look of the space to get there.”

Performance, Plus

That last point matters as much as the acoustic performance itself. Each DELTA classroom runs a minimum of four cameras and extensive microphone coverage, and that footprint had to be supported without turning the room into a padded box. TruTile’s tile-based finish and Nivo’s grid-mounted ceiling tiles let the acoustic upgrade read as an intentional design choice rather than a retrofit, keeping pace with the new video walls and the Forum Lectern at the front of the room.

“There are students who never come to campus. Their entire education depends on what we capture in these rooms,” Hinds said. “The Middle Atlantic acoustic panels, the Forum Lectern, the rack and cable management—those components are what make broadcast-quality capture possible for every single class.”

ClarkPowell, the regional AV integrator that designed and installed the system, saw the acoustic upgrade as the piece that had eluded the room for years. “The TruTile panels transformed the acoustics in a room that was always a challenge,” Randy Lane, account manager at ClarkPowell said. “When a client needs broadcast-grade reliability in a learning space, Legrand is where we start.”

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The result has become one of the most-toured spaces on campus. When NC State hosted the Educational Technology Collaborative conference, Park Shops 130 was a stop on the facilities tour, and attendees asked specifically about the acoustic system. Calls have since come in from peer institutions asking to visit, and DELTA is now carrying the same standards—acoustic treatment included—into a new hybrid classroom conversion on Centennial Campus.

“Other universities walk in and immediately ask about the TruTile panels and the Forum Lectern,” Hinds said. “We’ve had schools call just to come see the room. When the equipment is generating that kind of attention on its own, you know it was the right choice.”