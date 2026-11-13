BREAKING: Yamaha Corporation to Acquire Disguise

What to know:

The acquisition is central to Yamaha’s strategy to grow beyond musical instruments and audio equipment into experiences across entire spaces,.

The Disguise brand, identity, and relationships with customers and partners will be preserved, and Disguise will become a new pillar alongside Yamaha’s existing business.

Combining Disguise’s software-first platform and global network with Yamaha’s audio technology and worldwide sales reach, the two companies will expand into new markets, cross-sell both portfolios, and develop more integrated solutions.

(Image credit: Yamaha Corporation)

Yamaha Corporation is acquiring Disguise, a move that brings Yamaha’s heritage in music and Disguise’s leadership in visual technology together to create one partner for the world’s most ambitious venues, attractions, and live events. The acquisition is central to Yamaha’s strategy to grow beyond musical instruments and audio equipment into experiences across entire spaces, building on its strengths in sound and music.

The Disguise brand, identity, and relationships with customers and partners will be preserved, and Disguise will become a new pillar alongside Yamaha’s existing business. Customers and partners will continue to work with the same Disguise teams, with more news on the combined roadmap to follow in 2027.

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All of Disguise’s solutions and services, including its innovative Designer software, X Series solutions, and media servers are included as part of the acquisition. Disguise employees will join Yamaha as a new division of its existing business, and all job roles, reporting lines, and contracts will remain the same. Leadership at Disguise will remain the same, and no other changes to the Disguise team will be made.

“People are seeking richer and more immersive experiences from live entertainment," said Atsushi Yamaura, Yamaha Corporation president and representative executive officer. "Audio, video, lighting, and media come together across an entire space to create experiences that move people. Disguise has earned the trust of artists and creators around the world with a platform that enables such experiences. Welcoming Disguise marks a major step for Yamaha as we move beyond the traditional boundaries of musical instruments and audio equipment to create new experiential value centered on sound and music."

“From our first conversations, it was clear Yamaha understood what makes Disguise special: our people, our customers, and our pace of innovation," added Fernando Küfer, Disguise CEO. "Yamaha shares our ambition and is committed to investing in our people, platform, and partners. For our customers that means more ways to create, more support, and a partner investing in where live and immersive entertainment go next.”

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Yamaha’s acquisition of Disguise will enable the combined company to continue expanding into software and services for live entertainment, sports, and venues, where audiences increasingly expect more immersive, emotionally engaging experiences. Combining Disguise’s software-first platform and global network with Yamaha’s audio technology and worldwide sales reach, the two companies will expand into new markets, cross-sell both portfolios, and develop more integrated solutions.