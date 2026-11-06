ElysiumLED Introduces CORE Outdoor LED Display Series

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The CORE Outdoor series introduces sub-2mm pixel pitches (0.93mm, 1.25mm, and 1.56mm) to outdoor environments, delivering sharp, high-resolution imagery and wide 178-degree viewing angles for commercial, public, and architectural spaces where viewers are close to the screen.

Powered by encapsulated MicroLED-in-Package (MIP) technology, the displays achieve up to 3,500 cd/m² of brightness to overcome direct daylight.

The series simplifies deployment and lowers long-term overhead with 100% front-serviceable modules, versatile configurations (Full HD, UHD, or custom bundles), and low power draw (as low as 44W per cabinet / 217W/m²) to reduce necessary electrical infrastructure.

(Image credit: ElysiumLED)

ElysiumLED introduced its CORE Outdoor, a fine-pitch dvLED series built to hold image detail in direct daylight and exposed conditions. The series extends the company's LED portfolio to outdoor projects where closer viewing distances demand precision including applications in commercial spaces, public areas and architectural environments.

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“Outdoor LED needs to do more than deliver brightness. It needs to maintain image quality and reliability in environments where the display is exposed to the elements,” said Kirt Yanke, president of ElysiumLED. “CORE Outdoor brings together fine-pitch performance, sealed MIP technology and precision engineering to give our partners more flexibility when designing outdoor LED systems.”

At the heart of CORE Outdoor is MicroLED-in-Package (MIP) technology, which encapsulates and protects the LED diodes to support dependable operation in exposed environments. The fully-sealed design carries an IP66 rating for protection against dust and water. Combining MIP technology, all-aluminum construction, and outdoor rated protection, CORE Outdoor is designed to maintain clear, vivid imagery in high ambient light while withstanding exposure to rain, dust, and other demanding environmental conditions. Its added durability also makes it suitable for high-dust or high-ambient-light indoor applications where a standard LED screen may not be the right fit.

With pixel pitches of 0.93mm, 1.25mm and 1.56mm, the series brings fine-pitch LED performance to outdoor applications where image detail and closer viewing distances are important. The range is suited to projects requiring high visibility and robust construction, from commercial displays and public spaces to architectural and experiential environments.

CORE Outdoor delivers brightness of up to 3,500 cd/m², helping content remain clear and readable in high ambient light. A 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angle supports consistent image quality across wide viewing areas, while refresh rates of 3,840Hz and color processing of up to 16-bit support detailed, smooth visual presentation.

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The series is available in three models: CT09P (0.93mm), CT12P (1.25mm) and CT15P (1.56mm). Full HD bundles, Ultra HD bundles, and custom configurations provide flexibility to match display requirements to the space, viewing distance and intended content.

For ElysiumLED, product performance is only one part of a successful LED installation. The company takes a system-level approach that brings together discovery, engineering and design, fabrication, integration, installation and ongoing support. By addressing structural, mechanical, and technical requirements as part of the wider system design, ElysiumLED aims to deliver installations that perform as intended beyond the initial handover.