Samsung Hospitality: Introducing the Newest The Frame Model

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The Frame hospitality model is now available in the U.S. market in 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes.

AI-powered features, including the Collection Hub and Generative Wallpaper, create personalized, design-forward guest room experiences.

LYNK Cloud powers digital concierge services, centralized content management, and guest engagement insights.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Electronics has introduced The Frame hospitality model, bringing Samsung’s art-inspired display design to luxury hotels and premium hospitality environments. Available in 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes, The Frame hospitality model complements the look and feel of high-end properties while offering Smart TV functionality, including entertainment, personalized content, and hotel services that guests can enjoy from the comfort of their room.

[The Art of Digital Signage]

The Frame hospitality model offers advanced features that deliver enhanced experiences that guests expect, from showcasing stunning digital artwork when not in use and connecting guests with property amenities when they choose to engage.

“As luxury hospitality evolves, the most memorable in-room stays will feel more personal and connected without compromising their design integrity,” said Mark Kelly, head of enterprise sales–display solutions division, Samsung Electronics America. “The Frame hospitality model seamlessly blends art, entertainment, and hotel services together on one flexible display, helping hotels adapt to changing guest expectations and create more distinctive experiences over time.”

When guests aren’t watching television, Collection Hub features curated artwork, photography or other visual content, allowing hotels to extend their creative direction onto the screen. Hotel brands can select imagery that complements their interiors, reinforce their brand heritage, and reflect the unique character of a particular destination.

Additionally, Samsung is helping to turn the traditional hotel TV into a more intelligent, personalized part of the stay, using AI features to adapt the in-room experience to each guest’s needs. The Generative Wallpaper harnesses the power of AI to create custom imagery for the screen, transforming the display into a unique visual focal point that reflects their preferences.

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(Image credit: Samsung)

AI also helps make in-room entertainment more accessible for travelers from around the world. Live Translate provides translated subtitles in supported languages while guests watch local broadcasts and other content, helping remove language barriers and making it easier for them to enjoy content away from home.

The display also creates a direct digital connection between guests and hotel services. Through LYNK Cloud, hotel staff can configure digital concierge services, enabling where guests to quickly access property information, book services, and order room service—all from The Frame. Content management capabilities such as LYNK Cloud Business also make it easy for staff to analyze guest content usage and uncover valuable marketing insights, enabling hotels to deliver optimized promotions for guests based on their viewing history.

As hotel rooms become more connected and personalized, protecting the technology behind the guest experience becomes increasingly important. The Frame hospitality model pairs flexible, property-specific experiences with Samsung’s enterprise-grade security capabilities, enabling hotels to innovate without compromising protection.