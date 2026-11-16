Pro AV Newsmakers: AVIXA Names 2027 Board of Directors and a Pair of Acquisitions You May Have Missed

Last week's Pro AV news cycle started out with a bang, as Navori Labs acquired Carousel Digital Signage. Rather than forcing a migration, Navori will maintain Carousel's standalone platform and support path. This gives enterprise clients the choice between Carousel's user-friendly, specialized CMS for lobby displays and campus communications, Signagelive, the established QL platform, or Navori's newly launched unified AI-first platform, Qompose.

The week closed with an early Friday morning acquisition announcement as Yamaha unveiled plans to acquire Disguise. The strategic move looks to 'transform how the world experiences live events' by enhancing Yamaha's strategy to grow beyond musical instruments and audio equipment into experiences across entire spaces.

There was more newsmakers in the headlines as well, so get caught up in your weekly dose of Pro AV Newsmakers.

People Movers

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AVIXA Announces 2027 Board of Directors, Leadership Search Committee Members

(Image credit: AVIXA)

AVIXA revealed the election results for the 2027 AVIXA Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee.

"Volunteer leadership is at the heart of AVIXA’s success," said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. "We are honored to welcome these accomplished professionals to the Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee. Their unique expertise, global perspectives, and dedication to the industry will play an important role in shaping AVIXA’s future and strengthening our support for the AV community worldwide."

Tom Shen, president and CEO, Shen Milsom & Wilke (SM&W), has been elected as secretary-treasurer of the board by AVIXA membership. Also elected to the board were Jason Moss, CMO, QSC and Q-SYS, Acuity; and Shannon O’Reilly, SVP, FORTÉ.

The AVIXA Leadership Search Committee (LSC) has appointed Rachel Casanova, executive managing director, Cushman & Wakefield; and Oscar Juste, chief revenue officer at Ross Video to AVIXA’s Board of Directors.

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Cheryl Walton, CTS, senior director of business development at Edge, has been elected by AVIXA members to the Leadership Search Committee.

In addition, Tobias Lang, chair of the AVIXA Board of Directors, has appointed Burak Özdemir, CTS, director and head of display, MENA Region, Samsung Electronics, and Kirti S. Shetti, CTS, country head–South Asia, Kramer India, to the Leadership Search Committee.

A complete listing of the 2027 AVIXA Board of Directors appears below:

LSC Chair : Tobias Lang, LANG AG

: Tobias Lang, LANG AG Chair of the Board of Directors : Mradul Sharma, 3CDN Workplace Tech

: Mradul Sharma, 3CDN Workplace Tech Vice chair: John Bailey, AVI-SPL

John Bailey, AVI-SPL Secretary-treasurer : Tom Shen, Shen Milsom & Wilke

: Tom Shen, Shen Milsom & Wilke Directors: Ilya Bukshteyn, Microsoft; Loubna Imenchal, Axis Communications; Rachel Casanova, Cushman & Wakefield; Oscar Juste, Ross Video; Cristiano Mazza, Grupo Discabos; Jason Moss, CMO, QSC and Q-SYS at Acuity; Christine Schyvinck, Shure Incorporated; and Shannon O’Reilly, FORTÉ.

SoundTube Welcomes Veronica Reidy as Design Sales Specialist

(Image credit: SoundTube)

SoundTube Entertainment welcomed Veronica Reidy as design sales specialist. Reidy works alongside SoundTube's design engineering team to develop relationships with integrators, consultants, and distribution partners, helping them take full advantage of the company's complimentary design services, technical expertise and project support. She serves as a resource for customers, connecting them with the tools and engineering assistance needed to simplify system design, product selection, and project planning.

Reidy brings six years of customer-facing experience, most recently in the security industry, where she developed a strong foundation in customer relationships, problem-solving, and collaborative solutions. Her experience working closely with customers to understand their challenges and identify appropriate solutions translates naturally to SoundTube's customer-focused approach.