The State of Displays 2026: Legrand | AV, Chief

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: David Albright, Senior Product Manager, Video Wall Mounts and Services at Legrand | AV, Chief

The display is no longer a single screen in a single room; it is the strategic centerpiece of how organizations engage audiences, from a dvLED wall in a lobby to a campus-wide network of displays. A display is only as strategic as the infrastructure holding it up.

Immersive, seamless dvLED experiences depend on precision alignment across three axes—not a flat wall and a bracket. Buildings shift, walls are rarely plumb, and fine-pixel-pitch displays reveal every imperfection. Mounting systems engineered for independent X, Y, and Z adjustment let integrators deliver a seamless wall on day one and keep it that way as a building settles.

Getting the physical and digital foundation right is what lets everything else—from immersive content to connected ecosystems—perform as intended. David Albright, Senior Product Manager, Video Wall Mounts and Services at Legrand | AV, Chief

That same infrastructure layer underpins how organizations standardize operations. A single, cross-manufacturer mounting platform replacing brand-specific hardware gives campuses and multi-site portfolios one specification and installation workflow at every location, regardless of display brand, reducing training time and simplifying inventory.

It also drives total cost of ownership. Front-service access for realignment means a display can be serviced in place rather than pulled down and reinstalled, extending usable life and reducing rework and downtime as new applications place demands on displays.

The same is true for power. Legrand | AV’s Unified Cloud Platform consolidates remote monitoring and management into a single view, whether the load is one display or a full video wall plus the edge devices delivering the content behind it. Across enterprise and higher-education campuses, that visibility is what sustains performance and serviceability over the installation’s lifecycle.

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As displays take on more strategic, data-driven roles, that infrastructure cannot be an afterthought. Getting the physical and digital foundation right is what lets everything else—from immersive content to connected ecosystems—perform as intended.