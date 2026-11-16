Kramer Electronics mourns the passing of its founder, Dr. Joseph Kramer, a visionary entrepreneur, innovator, and pioneer of the Pro AV industry.

With an academic background in chemistry, biochemistry, and endocrine pharmacology, Kramer brought a unique scientific perspective to the world of electronics. Driven by a passion for technology and a vision to develop innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of AV professionals, he founded Kramer Electronics in 1981.

His curiosity, creativity, and commitment to innovation became defining characteristics of the company he established. From its early innovations in video processing, including pioneering PAL video processing technology, Kramer grew under his leadership into a globally recognized provider of Pro AV solutions. He was inducted into the SCN Hall of Fame in 2015.

Beyond his technological achievements, Kramer believed strongly in listening to customers, encouraging creativity, and recognizing the people behind the company’s success. Kramer retired in 2021, following four decades of leadership, leaving behind a company with a global presence and a legacy of innovation.

“Dr. Joseph Kramer was a true pioneer whose vision and entrepreneurial spirit laid the foundation for the company we know today,” said Gilad Yron, CEO of Kramer. “His passion for innovation, commitment to customers, and contribution to the professional AV industry leave a remarkable legacy. We honor his memory with deep respect and gratitude and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”