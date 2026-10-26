Pro AV Newsmakers: 18 (EIGHTEEN!!!) Announcements You May Have Missed Last Week

Diversified, HARMAN, ADI Global, QSC, and LG all made headlines last week with strategic company announcements. But they were by no means alone in one of the busiest weeks of Pro AV people news, partnerships, companies on the move, and product updates.

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People News

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DMF Lighting Names Marcus Lovely Senior Sales Manager, NY Metro

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DMF named Marcus Lovely as senior sales manager, NY Metro. Lovely drives sales growth for DMF across the New York City metropolitan area and the broader Northeast market. In his new role, Lovely is partnering with integrators, lighting designers, architects, and builders throughout the region to champion intentional lighting. He works hands-on with DMF dealers on luxury residential projects from specification through commissioning, while serving as an evangelist for DMF’s modular platform and its precise color rendering, smooth, flicker-free dimming, and flexibility to adapt as a client’s design vision evolves.

Lovely joins DMF after more than 12 years at Unlimited Integration, a multi-city luxury technology firm headquartered in Houston, where he most recently served as VP of sales.

DreamWall Welcomes Industry Veterans Dave Cusick and Russ Hoffman

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DreamWall has appointed Dave Cusick as VP of sales and Russ Hoffman as director of customer experience. Both industry veterans bring decades of experience, established relationships, and extensive expertise across the custom integration and commercial AV channels.

Cusick brings more than three decades of consumer electronics industry experience, including over a decade specializing in dvLED technology, advanced display solutions, and channel development. Cusick is now spearheading national sales initiatives, expanding DreamWall's dealer and distribution network, and driving growth across the residential custom integration and commercial AV markets. Most recently, Cusick served for more than six years as Midwest senior account manager for Direct View LED at LG Electronics. His career also includes key positions with Lenbrook, NuVision, Fujitsu, Absen America, Luminit Projection Screens, and Cirrus Screen, establishing extensive expertise in display technologies, strategic sales, and dealer development.

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Hoffman brings decades of experience in the custom electronics industry, with extensive expertise in dealer training, technical support, and channel development. During his more than 16-year tenure with URC (Universal Remote Control), Hoffman served as VP of training and technical support, helping integrators successfully deploy advanced control and automation technologies.

Josh Carney Joins Eleven Engineering as Marketing Manager

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Eleven Engineering has welcomed Josh Carney as marketing manager and content creator. Carney is an accomplished media producer, multi-instrumentalist, higher education instructor, and recording engineer. As the founder of Carney Media Group, he has contributed to hundreds of records for musical artists worldwide, including media production work for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He is also the creator of the popular educational YouTube channel MusicTechHelpGuy.

Pablo Ruiz Campo to Lead Martin Professional Sales in North America

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HARMAN Professional Solutions has appointed Pablo Ruiz Campo as Martin Professional’s sales leader for North America. In this role, Ruiz Campo leads the strategy and execution for HARMAN’s Martin Professional lighting business across the U.S. and Canada, with a focus on driving revenue growth, expanding market presence and strengthening key customer and channel partnerships.

Ruiz Campo brings more than 15 years of sales leadership and business development experience in the professional entertainment and lighting industries. Prior to joining HARMAN, he served as Americas sales manager at Signify Entertainment, where he was responsible for sales strategy and margin performance across North and South America while leading a team of key account and business development managers. Earlier in his career, Ruiz Campo held several sales and key account leadership roles with Philips across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe, building extensive international experience across the professional lighting industry.

USSI Global Promotes Ted Korte to Chief Technology Officer

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USSI Global has promoted Ted Korte to chief technology officer (CTO). The promotion follows the recent appointment of Ed McGivern as chief revenue officer (CRO), further strengthening USSI Global's executive leadership as the company expands its engineering, technology and managed services capabilities to support future business growth.

Korte now oversees new technology, engineering, and related technical management teams across USSI Global's business. His responsibilities include advancing system-level engineering capabilities, evaluating emerging technologies, and developing innovative solutions that address evolving customer requirements across all three business units.

Korte's promotion recognizes five years of technical leadership and innovation at USSI Global, during which he has helped expand the company's role from a traditional systems installation and project management provider into a trusted engineering and technology resource. He joined USSI Global in 2021 as Vice President of Program Management and Innovation Lab, initially managing complex broadcast infrastructure initiatives associated with the first C-band spectrum transition for major broadcasters.

Collaborations

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Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) announced Electrosonic as its newest corporate sponsor, adding the global audiovisual and technology services company to a growing community of organizations investing in the advancement of women throughout the industry.

For more than 60 years, Electrosonic has helped shape the audiovisual industry, designing, building and supporting innovative technology solutions and experiences around the world. The company’s support of WAVIT reflects a shared commitment to creating an industry where women have greater access to education, professional development, mentorship, leadership opportunities and a strong network of peers and allies.

LISNR Launches on Samsung VXT

LISNR, known for its ultrasonic data-over-audio technology, has collaborated with Samsung VXT (Visual eXperience Transformation), Samsung's cloud-native digital signage platform. The software-based integration allows retailers, quick-service restaurants (QSR), hospitality networks, and high-foot-traffic venues (including malls, transit stations, and stadiums) to embed LISNR's ultrasonic tones directly into their digital signage content via the VXT Content Management System (CMS). This converts passive commercial displays into active, secure touchpoints capable of driving real-time consumer interactions with customer smartphone apps. No additional hardware is required.

By leveraging LISNR's patented data-over-audio technology within the Samsung VXT ecosystem, businesses can now broadcast hyper-local, inaudible tones to consumers' smartphones received via the merchant's app. This connection enables frictionless, merchant-driven interactions such as proximity-triggered promotions, contactless checkout, wayfinding, and localized customer support. These capabilities are designed to drive higher conversion rates and deepen brand engagement throughout the shopper journey. LISNR offers multiple built-in security features including proprietary ToneLock and industry-standard AES-256 encryption.

The entire workflow is managed within the VXT Canvas interface, allowing content creators to "attach" digital data to specific visual media assets. When the media plays on a Samsung display, the corresponding audio tone plays concurrently through the screen's built-in speakers. Because the technology relies purely on sound rather than Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, it bypasses traditional connectivity barriers, delivers precise proximity targeting, and ensures a privacy-friendly link between the Samsung screen and the customer's mobile device.

Visionary and tvONE Announce Partnership

Visionary Solutions has partnered with tvONE to combine Visionary’s 5 Series AV over IP platform with tvONE’s CALICO PRO video processing capabilities. The interoperability enables integrators to route video from a Visionary network to CALICO PRO for processing and display. Visionary 5 Series Decoders deliver HDMI signals to CALICO PRO inputs, while the processor’s HDMI outputs can feed Visionary 5 Series Encoders for distribution back across the network.



tvONE’s engineering team tested Visionary endpoints with its input and output modules, evaluating resolutions, frame rates, Extended Display Identification Data (EDID), and visual image quality. The testing confirmed interoperability across the evaluated configurations, including the transport of 4K video over a gigabit network.

Events, Continuing Ed, and Programs

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Steady Brand Expands Dealer Offering with Bluesound Professional Integration

Steady Brand is expanding the solutions available to its dealer network through a new integration with Bluesound Professional. Steady Brand is the first business music service integrated into BluOS offered exclusively through dealers, with no direct subscriptions available to business owners or operators. This dealer-only model gives AV dealers a recurring revenue opportunity without competition from the service provider for their customers.

For Steady Brand, the move broadens the technology available to its dealers while bringing its business music services to Bluesound Professional’s commercial audio network.

Available across all Bluesound Professional products via a software update effective October 20, the integration enables Steady Brand dealers to combine commercially licensed business music services with Bluesound Professional’s purpose-built streamers, streaming amplifiers, and networked speakers. Applications can range from single-zone installations to complex multi-zone retail, hospitality, and other commercial environments.

ADI Brings Datacom Education Directly to Customers with Five-City Road Show

ADI today announced its 2026 ADI Datacom Road Show, a five-city event series designed to bring supplier education, product training, and networking directly to customers at local ADI stores. The Road Show will highlight Datacom as a key growth category for ADI and its customers, while showcasing the breadth of ADI’s portfolio and helping customers identify new opportunities in this rapidly expanding space.

Beginning in Denver on October 21, before continuing to four additional cities, the series will give customers an opportunity to connect with multiple leading Datacom suppliers, attend educational training and explore products and solutions, combining supplier access, product discovery and industry education in a convenient local setting.

The 2026 ADI Datacom Road Show features participating suppliers Hubbell, Eaton / Tripp Lite, STI, Fluke Networks, SureCall, and Jonard Tools, which will showcase products and solutions through tabletop displays and demonstrations at each event. Together, the companies span network infrastructure and connectivity, power, testing, signal enhancement, protection and specialist installation tools.

EAW Expands Free Resolution Software Training Course for Sound System Designers

Eastern Acoustic Works has expanded its free Resolution Software Online Training Course, a comprehensive, self-paced program for audio professionals, such as sound system designers, production companies and integrators, who want to deepen their expertise with EAW’s modeling and control platform.

For designers, a system that looks right on paper has to perform just as well in the room. Getting there depends on accurate modeling, informed product selection and confident system control, and the course is built to help designers strengthen all three.

Extended instruction now also covers connecting to and controlling supported EAW products directly within the software. This hands-on component bridges the gap between design and deployment, showing how Resolution integrates with EAW loudspeaker systems to streamline tuning, optimization and system management.

Symetrix Launches Partner Profitability Program

Symetrix launched its new Partner Profitability Program, a new initiative designed to help U.S. integrators improve project economics, reduce operational risk, strengthen their capabilities, and build more profitable businesses with Symetrix. The initiative makes existing partner benefits easier to access while introducing new ways of rewarding integrators.

The program brings together the commercial, technical, and operational resources Symetrix is known for, with new tools, support, and financial incentives that directly reward growth and project engagement. Symetrix partner integrators are automatically enrolled into the Partner Profitability Program and can begin reaping the benefits immediately.

New Digs

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Audio-Technica Acquires Hollywood Facility

Audio-Technica is going Hollywood…or rather, to Hollywood, with a new strategic expansion of its U.S. operations. The company’s U.S. division has acquired a building in the heart of the Hollywood Media District; the outpost will become the company’s West Coast headquarters and customer engagement site.

The new facility is intended to raise Audio-Technica’s West Coast presence, allowing the brand to better engage with the area’s influential creative community. While the 8,966-square-foot, two-story building currently has an existing tenant, the site will eventually support Audio-Technica’s activities in the region via sales and marketing offices, product development, customer interfacing, product demonstration and more. The property reportedly includes existing studio and production spaces.

Diversified Launches Google Beam Demo Centers Across the U.S.

Diversified is launching Google Beam demo centers in Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, and Newark, NJ. The new demo centers enable businesses across industries to experience the power of HP Dimension with Google Beam, a true-to-life 3D video communication solution, integrated with Meet and Zoom, that creates authentic, human connections and drives collaboration through immersive technology designed to capture the depth, detail and presence of real-life conversation. This solution is designed for high-impact, interactive meetings, recruiting and interviewing, customer service and support, and healthcare and wellbeing experiences where traditional video falls short.

Diversified is part of a global ecosystem of 18 channel partners, underscoring its ability to deploy and support Google Beam solutions consistently across multinational organizations and geographies. Its Google Beam demo centers expand on its decade-long relationship with Google and are the latest example of Diversified’s work building the operating model for the intelligent workplace, connecting physical spaces, collaboration platforms, AI, data and managed services into one enterprise strategy. Through this partnership, leaders and team members who need to connect with colleagues and teams globally can be together, from anywhere, feeling like they’re actually there, experiencing deeper conversations and being effortlessly present.

QSC opens Q-SYS Munich Experience Center

QSC has opened its new Q-SYS Munich Experience Center at DIE MACHEREI in Munich, Germany. The new center provides customers, channel partners, and technology professionals with the opportunity to experience Q-SYS solutions firsthand across a range of modern workplace, learning, and building environments.

Designed to demonstrate the principles of High-Performance Places, the Munich Experience Center showcases ways that intuitive technology and engaging experiences can support spaces where people meet, collaborate, and develop ideas, whether participants are in the same room or joining remotely through leading UC platforms. The Munich Experience Center will showcase what is possible today, but also provide a future look into new enhancements including a deeper integration between Q-SYS and building systems as well as evolving AV, IT, and OT applications, making the location an ongoing destination for customers and channel partners.

Visitors can engage with a range of QSC solutions, including the Q-SYS RoomSuite Collaboration Bar, Q-SYS RoomSuite Modular, Q-SYS VisionSuite camera tracking, immersive audio, and integrated Q-SYS environments. The experience also extends beyond meeting rooms into communal spaces, combining AV, background audio, and lighting scenarios with solutions across the Acuity Intelligent Spaces’ broader portfolio, including Distech Controls’ intelligent building management solutions, such as ECLYPSE controllers and Resense Move sensors, which can integrate with building systems to supporting automated lighting, heating and cooling control. The center offers examples of how audio, video, control, and building management technologies can come together to support more connected, responsive environments.

AVer Information USA's VB150 has achieved Zoom Rooms Certification. The VB150 turns huddle rooms and small meeting spaces into Zoom Rooms-certified spaces, combining 4K video, intelligent camera tracking and true plug-and-play BYOD connectivity in a single device.

Carousel announced that its web-based digital signage content management system (CMS) substantially conforms to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA and 2.2 Level AA. WCAG 2.1 Level AA is the technical standard created by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), and it is now mandated under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for state and local government entities. For organizations that rely on Carousel, including municipalities and public colleges and universities facing new federal requirements, the result is a digital signage platform that people with disabilities can operate more easily.

DiGiCo released new downloadable software upgrades for its two most compact Quantum Range mixing consoles, the Quantum112 and Quantum225 Pulse. DiGiCo’s Quantum112 Pulse upgrade increases the desk’s input channel count to 96 and aux/subgroup busses to 48—up from 80 and 24, respectively—while also expanding the product’s matrix with four additional outputs, taking it from 12x8 to 12x12. Meanwhile, owners of the Pulse-equipped Quantum225 and Quantum225 DS are now able to increase their input channel tally from 96 to 120 for free with their console-specific software upgrade.