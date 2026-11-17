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The CadenceLIVE Silicon Valley 2026 installation unified 12 primary LED surfaces to move content continuously from the stage out over the crowd.

The centerpiece combined a 106.7x20-foot main wall (13,056x2,304 pixels) and a 48x 3.3-foot stage fascia (8,640x384 pixels) constructed from ROE Visual Graphite 2.6 panels. This was paired with 600 ROE Vanish V8T transparent panels arranged into eight overhead "finger" arrays and two side elements.

Driving the massive pixel count required seven Brompton Tessera SX40 LED processors paired with 20 Tessera XD 10G data distribution units.

(Image credit: Tony Contini)

Brompton Technology powered a 39-million-pixel LED installation for the general session at CadenceLIVE Silicon Valley 2026, with screens stretching from the stage to spaces above the audience. The system used Tessera SX40 LED processors and Tessera XD 10G data distribution units.

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Richard Herrera, Creative Director at AVT Productions, led the design for the project. AVT managed the overall production and creative direction, bringing in MeyerPro to support the design with Brompton processors, PIXERA media servers, Analog Way screen switching, additional LED equipment and processing, programming, engineering and technical labour.

The installation combined 12 primary LED surfaces, including the main wall and stage fascia. Eight suspended ‘finger’ elements extended over the audience, with two additional elements at the sides. Content could move seamlessly from the main wall across the fascia and into the overhead screens, so the whole installation had to work together perfectly.

MeyerPro supported the main wall, measuring 106.7x20 feet (13,056x2,304 pixels) and a 48x 3.3-foot stage fascia (8,640x384 pixels), both built using ROE Visual Graphite 2.6 panels. Matrix Visual handled the suspended ceiling and side elements using 600 ROE Vanish V8T panels, arranged in 10 runs of 60 tiles.

“Bringing AVT Productions, MeyerPro, and Matrix Visual together on a single event of this scale is a real testament to what our partner network can deliver,” said Frank Montero, managing director at ROE Visual. “Each team brought its own expertise, and seeing our panels play a part in a production this ambitious is exactly why we value these relationships. We’re grateful for their trust and proud to have been involved.”

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(Image credit: Tony Contini)

The teams used seven Brompton Tessera SX40 LED processors, with five on MeyerPro’s elements and two on Matrix Visual’s. These worked alongside 20 Tessera XD 10G data distribution units. Signals travelled from PIXERA media servers through a Lightware MX2 matrix and redundant Analog Way Aquilon RS4 presentation switchers before reaching the SX40 processors.

OSCA, Stacking, and redundancy proved particularly useful on the show. With OSCA, the team could make precise seam corrections across the screens. Stacking saved setup time by letting them control settings across multiple processors without configuring each one individually. The Tessera XD distribution architecture provided redundant signal paths to keep the system running if a primary path developed a problem.

The team also routed the processor GUIs into the multiview, keeping errors visible without having to open each processor individually. That proved especially useful when troubleshooting fibre paths during rehearsals.

Keeping content synchronised across the main wall, fascia and overhead screens demanded consistent processing and signal distribution throughout the installation. Getting the screens into position was a challenge of its own. The elements were assembled at ground level and then raised, leaving the crew limited windows between rehearsals to test fibre paths, check the system and make final adjustments.

Rigging and fiber distribution were the toughest challenges on-site. Some fibre issues had to be diagnosed during rehearsal breaks, but the Brompton processors’ built-in redundancy kept them from interrupting the show. The team cleaned fibre connections, troubleshot during available downtime and continuously checked the redundant paths to keep the system stable.

“Brompton gives us the reliability and visibility we need on a show of this scale,” says Ryan Hargis, lead LED technician, MeyerPro. “With the SX40 processors, their redundancy, and the ability to see the system topology and identify errors quickly, our team could troubleshoot without disrupting rehearsals or the show. On CadenceLIVE, that reliability helped us support a massive, fully immersive LED canvas that pushed the limits of a tech conference general session. We love a challenge, as well as the satisfaction of completing an awesome event."