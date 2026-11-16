You Have to Check Out This 360-Degree LED Room Wrapped in a 114-Foot Media Wall

Summary:

The 360 LED room at BAT’s London HQ is a single 113.9x8.1-foot surface that wraps completely round the room: 350 Dynamo DRE Series P1.93 cabinets in a 70x5 array and 926.8 square feet of LED.

Resolution is 17,920x1,280 pixels, derived from 256x256 pixels per cabinet across the 70x5 array, a little under 23 million pixels in total.

The room was built especially for the display, rather than the display being fitted to an existing room.

(Image credit: Dynamo LED)

Most LED projects start with a space and ask what display will fit in it. When British American Tobacco (BAT) approached Dynamo LED about an LED media wall for its London headquarters, the brief was not a screen on a wall; it was a 360 LED room: a display that wraps completely round the room, in a room built especially for it.

[Cosm Takes You Into the Ballgame]

The LED media wall is a continuous fine-pitch surface 113.9x8.1 feet, driven as one canvas of 17,920x1,280 pixels, and it runs the whole way around the room. The display surrounds the viewer rather than facing them. Depending on what is being watched, the room becomes a stadium, a Formula 1 pit garage, a festive grotto or a full-canvas BAT brand piece. Dynamo LED partner Pixel Artworks installed the media player system and created that content.

The LED media wall is built from Dynamo DRE Series P1.93 (1.93mm pixel pitch), a DRE Series fine-pitch cabinet measuring 496x496mm. The cabinet arithmetic is in the table above; the two figures that matter in the room are the resolution and the pitch.

Go ahead and check it out in the video below.

BAT London HQ: a 360 LED room with a 34.72 m media wall - YouTube Watch On