AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on audio developments and how AI integration impacts workplace experiences across enterprise, higher ed, and related markets.

Thought Leader: Susy Liem, Vice President of Collaboration and Conferencing at Shure

A microphone in a meeting room is not just covering what was said; it enables real communication and collaboration among teams. It also empowers AI tools to better understand the context of the meetings, so companies can use that data to drive better business decisions and outcomes. That matters in today’s modern workplace because most of the time, half of the participants aren’t in the meeting space or know what’s happening in the room. The transcript is their only record of what was said and who was speaking. Cameras provide vital real-time non-verbal cues during a given meeting, but a reliable audio signal is the essential key to driving transcription and speaker attribution accuracy.

The next generation of intelligent collaboration will depend on systems that combine accurate audio with meaningful visual context. Susy Liem, Vice President of Collaboration and Conferencing at Shure

In a fixed-seating conference room, people mostly sit in predictable places, but participants can still get blocked from a good camera view as they move around. Auditoriums pose an even greater challenge in viewing and transcribing the active talkers. In both cases, high-quality mics are essential for leveraging today's AI tools.

The cost of getting this wrong compounds. People in the room must go back and check AI’s work, and the time the tool was supposed to save gets spent verifying it. For example, a decision can get attributed to the wrong person and follow them to the next meeting. Organizations see the greatest value when they invest in technology that people trust and use with confidence. The benefits show up every day in faster decisions, stronger productivity, and less time spent validating results.

Speaker attribution sits underneath everything AI does with a meeting, so it’s worth engineering that ahead of time. The next generation of intelligent collaboration will depend on systems that combine accurate audio with meaningful visual context. This will provide reliable inputs that allow people and AI to understand the meeting, act confidently on its outcomes, and move work forward.