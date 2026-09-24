dvLED on the Go: Introducing the ViewSonic LDS136

ViewSonic has unveiled its new mobile solution, the ViewSonic LDS136-152. The large screen display comes in a pre-assembled design, which enables effortless setup within minutes. The LDS136-152 is a foldable 136-inch dvLED video wall on wheels built for maximum flexibility.

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A 4th generation model, the LDS136-152 introduces beneficial upgrades that make setup and operation even easier. The motorized screen lifts higher than any other dvLED in its class, helping everyone get a clearer view of content on the screen. The new commercial-grade built-in motorized stand provides an extra 3.7 feet of vertical adjustment. An integrated stand and display remote control allow the management of both the screen settings and motorized lift. Rear I/O ports are easy to reach and provide direct connectivity without opening panels or exposing internal boards, so connecting devices is quick and simple.

“The ViewSonic mobile dvLED solution delivers a giant LED screen that arrives ready to go, so our partners and customers can skip complex installations,” said Shane Roma, technical product manager of dvLED/Commercial Displays at ViewSonic. “The LDS136-152 sets up in minutes and ships in a rugged flight case for easy transport and storage. Just unfold it, plug it in and you’re ready to showcase content or present messaging to your audience. It’s one of the easiest ways to get a larger-than-life, stunning display wherever you need it. We have inventory in the U.S., along with technical support to assist as needed.”

The LDS136-152 features an integrated OPS slot to make it easy to expand the system when needed. Glue-on-Board (GOB) technology protects the LED panels from daily wear-and-tear, while its IP65 and IK06 ratings ensure resistance to bumps, dust, and moisture, ensuring that it can work in public spaces like auditoriums and lobbies. A redesigned hinge adds durability for repeated setup and transport, so the display can be used for events, trade shows and pop-up spaces. It glides silently on 360-degree wheels, making it simple to share between rooms or venues, while the foldable design fits into most elevators.