AV Technology Manager's Guide to The Ultimate In Collaboration

31 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders across the AV/IT industry reflect on two fundamental questions: What does it really take to foster productive collaboration, and how is AI reshaping modern meeting environments?

7 Case Studies Connect: Millions of Pixels Make the Unreal, Real | An AV Powerhouse Modernizes Training | Video Walls Support a Reimagined Headquarters | Students Put on Interactive Showcase | Visualization Platform Modernizes Traffic Control | Workplace Collaboration Now Smooth Sailing | Hospitality and Education AV at Its Finest

An AV/IT Team created flexible, future-ready learning environments at the University of Lincoln, resulting in an AV transformation, improving hybrid teaching, accessibility, and ease of use for the entire campus community.

36 Products That See, Hear, Connect: Intelligent automation, 4K PTZ cameras, digital UHF wireless systems, dvLED displays, ceiling array microphones, matrix switchers, video bars, MTR solutions, video distribution, laser projectors, communication systems, audio devices, BYOD presentation, all‑in‑one collaboration, cloud platforms, control panels, distributed workflow solutions, video bridges, and many more!

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