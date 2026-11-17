Roland Professional A/V unveiled its Media Presenter, a new image playback solution for Windows. Video and image playback have become essential elements of live events and modern streaming productions. However, most playback solutions are filled with complex features that require extensive training. Media Presenter solves this issue, making professional playback easier than ever with a user-friendly interface, simple content management, and optimized performance.

[Ready for the Virtual World]

As a standalone Windows application, Media Presenter enables anyone to confidently trigger content with quick and reliable playback of images and videos, making it an ideal platform for a wide range of production environments and video systems. When paired with a compatible Roland video switcher, the software streamlines workflows with features such as fill and key output over a single HDMI cable, remote playback control via USB, and more. Currently supported Roland products include the V-1-4K, V-160HD, V-80HD, V-8HD, VR-120HD, and VR-6HD.

Media Presenter supports both 4K and HD content, and clips can be scaled and positioned to match the needs of each production. The software automatically converts raw video and still images into an optimized internal playback format, ensuring precision control and stable playback.

Users can group Media Presenter clips in up to 20 palettes per project, each with 32 playback slots. A unique feature is the ability to leave empty spaces between clip slots, helping organize content to match the cue sheet and the show’s progression. It’s also possible to set thumbnails based on selected frames within clips for easy identification in the playlist. Clips can be set for single or looped playback, with control over size, position, playback speed, transitions (including dissolves), color, and more.

In addition to compatible Roland switchers, Media Presenter can be controlled from the popular Elgato Stream Deck platform, allowing operators to assign custom buttons for clip playback and other software functions.

A Media Presenter license key is available with a purchase on Roland Cloud or via a license card sold at Roland dealers. After purchase, activation is accomplished in the software’s License Manager menu. Rental companies can manage multiple licenses from a single account, with easy activation and deactivation of different devices.