Vizrt Launches AI-Powered Advancements for Sports Production

Vizrt has introduced Viz Arena 6, the newest version of its all-in-one live augmented reality (AR) graphics and virtual advertising sports solution.

“With this release, we’re expanding on the real purpose of AI in production technology," said Edouard Griveaud, senior product manager, Sports and AI, at Vizrt. "[We're] making the process more effective and accessible. Want better creativity and efficiency? AI-powered calibration and keying speed up the process. In sports, the action never slows, and productions need technology that can keep up."

The release was designed with AI embedded to reduce calibration headaches and radically simplify keying and masking. The new AI-driven features make it easier for operators to integrate AR graphics into live broadcasts, lowering the barrier to entry for creating stunning AR sports graphics.

With AI calibration, AR graphics and virtual ads stay perfectly locked to the field, no matter how the camera moves, and gets graphics to air 10x faster without losing any precision. The Sports Intelligent Keyer uses ambient learning to intelligently separate foreground from background, with minimal manual input required.

In live sports, action in the control room easily mirrors the action on the ground. Counting on a reliable system that eases time-consuming and complex tasks means producers can scale quality production – without scaling costs or complexity.

By lowering the barriers to AR graphics, the benefit is not just in creating and inserting striking data-driven visualization; it also helps the bottom line. With virtual ads, productions can easily add tailored, sponsor-specific advertising to any live sport event.