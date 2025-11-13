JBL and Crown Transform Historic Tennessee Sports Venue

When Dobyns-Bennett High School’s Buck Van Huss Dome reopened after a comprehensive renovation, fans and students were greeted not only by new seating, flooring, lighting, and a center-hung Daktronics video board, but also a new professional-grade sound system anchored by JBL Professional loudspeakers and Crown amplifiers.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2025]

Originally constructed in 1967 alongside the new Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Buck Van Huss Dome is the largest indoor venue in Kingsport, TN. Its defining architectural feature, the Lamella dome ceiling, spans nearly an acre of unobstructed floor space, hosting everything from high school basketball games and physical education classes to community athletic events.

As part of a roof replacement project in 2022, structural testing revealed the need for additional ceiling support. School leaders seized the opportunity to modernize the aging 50-year-old gym, investing in upgrades that included HVAC, locker rooms, scoreboards, lighting and a long-overdue sound system replacement.

“The new audio system was a necessary component to match the quality of the other renovations,” said Dr. Andy True, assistant superintendent of schools, Kingsport City Schools. “Feedback has been universally positive. The sound complements the four-sided video board perfectly and delivers clear, high-impact audio throughout the Dome.”

To design and deliver the system, the school partnered with Music Doctors, a Kingsport-based integrator with decades of experience. With support from JBL engineers from HARMAN Professional and regional rep James Willis, the team specified a solution centered on JBL PD6322/66 loudspeakers powered by Crown DCi 4|2400N amplifiers.

“The PD6322s were the right choice for their long throw and high-volume performance,” said Rob Kendrick, systems integrator, Music Doctors. “Combined with the Crown DCi amplifiers, which gave us bi-amping capability and precise tunings, we were able to achieve the coverage and clarity the Dome demanded. The amps’ versatility allowed us to get optimum performance out of the speakers.”

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

To cover the court and ensure players, referees and the audience on the floor had the same audio experience, JBL AWC159 all-weather loudspeakers were added as downfills. Their compact footprint and included U-brackets made for an easy installation inside the tapered base of the scoreboard structure without obstructing sightlines.

In addition to the installed system, Music Doctors supplied JBL PRX912 portable stage monitors for events requiring live sound reinforcement.

“The new system has already made a major impact,” Dr. True added. “From daily instruction to athletic events, the clarity and quality are exceptional, ensuring that every fan and student shares the same experience no matter where they sit.”

The project not only modernized a beloved community facility but also demonstrated the power of combining JBL Professional loudspeakers with Crown amplification for reliable, high-performance sound in complex architectural environments.