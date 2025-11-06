Spider Senses Tingling: University of Richmond Ups Its Display Game for College Basketball Season

Daktronics recently manufactured and installed several LED displays at the Robins Center for Spider Athletics events. Installation took place this summer and the displays are installed and operational for the fall sporting seasons, just in time for the new college basketball season.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2025]

Four video displays are installed to improve the fan experience at Robins Center. One in each corner, each display measures 15.5x33 feet and features 3.9mm pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear imagery to fans in every seat.

Each display is capable of variable content zoning to allow for each display to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones of content. This includes any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Hanging above the center of the court, a single ribbon display measures roughly 3x66 feet in circumference. Above each entrance to the seating area in the corners of the arena, a total of four long, narrow displays each measure 2.5x16.5 feet. These displays feature 3.9mm pixel spacing as they deliver additional graphics and game information, supplemental to the corner displays.

Along the sides of the court, 11 LED scorers tables are installed to deliver even more graphics and statistics to complete the engaging fan experience. Each display measures 2.5x10 feet and features 3.9mm pixel spacing. These can be aligned in any grouping or configuration to meet the needs of the university for any given event.