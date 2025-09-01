We Love Sports! The SCN September Issue Is Now Available

Go inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and more.

SCN Sports Issue Logo
F1 cars sit in an immersive simulation on the cover of SCN Magazine.

It's September. Fall is upon us, which means college football and the NFL is kicking off while the MLB playoff runs are in full force. That sounds like a perfect time to dive into sports installations.

This month, check out the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, head to the ballpark, and dive into stadium sound.

Also this month:

  • An Executive Q&A with Stephen Patterson from Pufferfish.
  • Pro AV a la Carte: A look at racks and mounts... and carts.
  • Cloud power.
  • The 20th birthday of the TriCaster.

