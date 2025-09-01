We Love Sports! The SCN September Issue Is Now Available

(Image credit: Future)

Get your FREE copy of SCN Magazine here.

It's September. Fall is upon us, which means college football and the NFL is kicking off while the MLB playoff runs are in full force. That sounds like a perfect time to dive into sports installations.

This month, check out the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, head to the ballpark, and dive into stadium sound.

[While You're At It, Subscribe to the FREE SCN Newsletter]

Also this month:

An Executive Q&A with Stephen Patterson from Pufferfish.

Pro AV a la Carte: A look at racks and mounts... and carts.

Cloud power.

The 20th birthday of the TriCaster.

Subscribe today! It's free! Want the biggest news to your inbox, five days a week. Then subscribe to the FREE SCN Newsletter as well!