How Iris Can Give Your Camera AI Superpowers

Iris, which was acquired by Audinate earlier this summer, has officially launched. The platform was designed to transform how cameras are controlled, and productions are managed. By turning virtually any PTZ camera into a software-connected, remotely controlled device, Iris eliminates the traditional constraints of camera operation, such as hardware dependencies, inconsistent control, and the lack of on-site crews..

The platform removes long-standing pain points for production teams: fragmented control tools and protocols across brands, the need for constant manual adjustments, and the inherent limits of on-site equipment and staffing. Iris changes this by providing universal, browser-based control that works across camera brands and enables full production management from anywhere in the world.

“Setup now takes minutes, not hours,” said Noah Johnson, founder of Iris. “Our custom drivers unlock every camera feature—not just the common ones—and our intelligent framing tools make operating cameras feel natural, fast, and cinematic. And because Iris lives in the cloud, your cameras are now truly remote—you can manage, access, and control them from anywhere, anytime.”

The platform's AI-powered automation handles traditionally manual tasks, like real-time subject tracking and framing, allowing operators to focus on creative decisions rather than technical adjustments. Its intuitive interface ensures that non-technical users can achieve professional results, democratizing access to advanced capabilities that deliver the production quality of larger-budget operations.

The impact extends far beyond individual productions. Organizations using Iris can scale their operations without proportionally increasing their costs or crew size. A single operator can manage multiple cameras across multiple locations, while remote teams collaborate in real time as if they were in the same room. This scalability opens doors to productions that were previously impractical or impossible, from small community theater livestreams to global corporate events spanning multiple time zones.

