Virtual Technologies Group Announces Acquisition of Whitlock IS

Virtual Technologies Group (VTG) has acquired Whitlock Infrastructure Solutions, a software solutions and IT services firm specializing in IT operations management for enterprise organizations. The transaction was supported with financing arranged by Brightwood Capital Advisors.

[2025's AV/IT Industry Mergers and Acquisitions]

The acquisition of Whitlock strengthens VTG’s commercial enterprise service capabilities and federal government services expertise. Whitlock’s specialized IT consulting, managed services, and deep relationships with leading software providers complements VTG’s managed IT infrastructure and cybersecurity offerings. The combined VTG platform, which is supported by strategic capital from Jacmel, will deliver comprehensive end-to-end managed IT and cybersecurity solutions to government agencies, education organizations, non-profits, and enterprise customers across diverse sectors including energy, manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace and defense, financial services, and technology.

“We’re very excited to welcome the Whitlock team to VTG,” said Quentin Gayles, chief revenue officer of VTG. “Enterprise leaders want fewer handoffs and more accountability, predictable performance, and quick recovery when things fail. Whitlock strengthens our IT operations management platform with ValueFirst and 24x7 FirstCall support, adding the discipline to standardize service delivery, improve observability, and accelerate incident resolution. Combined with VTG’s ability to design, deploy, and support infrastructure, cybersecurity, and collaboration environments at scale, we can take end-to-end accountability across distributed sites delivering higher uptime, stronger governance, and a better end user experience.”

“The acquisition of Whitlock is another important step in growing VTG into a leading end-to-end IT services platform,” said Nick Jean-Baptiste, co-founder and co-managing partner of Jacmel Partners, which back VTG. “Whitlock’s deep technical expertise, long-term client relationships, and proven track record of deploying next generation technologies made it a compelling strategic fit. We’re eager to work with both the VTG and Whitlock leadership team to enable synergies and unlock their full growth potential.”

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions acted as the sell-side M&A advisor to Whitlock. Ice Miller served as legal counsel to Jacmel and VTG while Fox Rothschild represented Whitlock on the transaction.