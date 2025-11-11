AEK Arena Brings a Category 4 Audio Enhancement to UEFA Competitions and More

In an era where fan experience is paramount, good stadium audio plays a vital role in creating an immersive and unforgettable environment, amplifying crowd chants, national anthems, and goal celebrations, deepening emotional engagement. AEK Arena–Georgios Karapatakis is no different, and it turned to LEA Professional amplifiers as part of a recent retrofit.

[Premium Sound for Every Seat]

The home to AEK Larnaca FC is an 8,000-seat, Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Category 4 stadium. Opened in 2016, its Category 4 designation required the venue to be partially reconfigured, including adding box seats and upgrading the sound system to cover the entire stadium. The venue contracted with DSP Innovative Solutions and their sister company Kalsedia to design and implement the upgrades.

“The all-in-one amplifier plus DSP capabilities made LEA a perfect choice for the stadium,” said Solonas Nikitas, CEO of DSP Innovative Solutions. “LEA’s speaker tunings made it very easy for us when we swapped out the old gear.”

DSP Innovative Solutions installed Connect Series 704D amplifiers and Connect Series 168D amplifiers, designed with LEA Cloud for remote monitoring, to power the stadium’s loudspeakers. The IoT-enabled 4-channel 704D provides 700 watts per channel, while the 8-channel 168D offers 160 watts per channel. Both models support Hi-Z (70V or 100V) and Lo-Z, selectable by channel, and feature Smart Power Bridge technology. The Connect Series also includes 96kHz DSP, which is standard in all models and offers a range of benefits that significantly enhance audio performance and system versatility. Dante-enabled models like the 704D and 168D include 96kHz-capable Dante and AES67 connectivity options, plus Dante simplifies system installation with scalable, high-resolution audio over IP (AoIP).

“Nothing quite matches the energy of a football stadium at capacity, cheering on their club,” said Nikitas. “LEA amplifiers go a long way towards feeding that enthusiasm, making every match one to remember. I highly recommend LEA amplifiers to anyone in the market.”