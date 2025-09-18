The Baltimore Ravens Have a New Partner in Technology

The Baltimore Ravens named LG Electronics USA the “Official Home Appliance and Television Partner” for the 2025 and 2026 NFL seasons. The Ravens launched a 'sweeping modernization' of the fan experience, with the installation of LG commercial displays, in collaboration with sports entertainment agency ANC, throughout M&T Bank Stadium.

[Boston Red Sox Get Monstah Display Upgrade with LG]

“As part of our ongoing effort to enhance the game-day experience at M&T Bank Stadium, we are excited for the Ravens Flock to enjoy the upgrades completed throughout the venue, including improvements to our video display boards and televisions,” said Ravens SVP and chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz. “With LG’s advanced technology and ANC’s integration expertise, we have created an environment that brings fans closer to the action from every corner of the stadium.”

Kicking off at the Ravens’ first 2025 home game Sept. 14 against the Cleveland Browns, the LG-ANC alliance with the Ravens encompasses digital marketing and unique fan engagement promotions, including a monthly “Most Reliable Player” social series), LG OLED TV giveaways and more.

“By teaming up with the Ravens and ANC, LG is redefining the gameday experience,” said Chris Jung, president and CEO, LG Electronics North America. “Our work with leading venues across the country has shown how LG technology can transform stadiums into connected, dynamic environments. Baltimore’s passionate fanbase deserves nothing less than the best, and that’s what this partnership will deliver – from fan-favorite LG TV and appliance marketing integrations to immersive content on cutting-edge digital signage screens throughout the stadium.”

Over the next 18 months, the stadium upgrades will include 12,000 square feet of LG digital signage screens throughout the 71,000-seat stadium. The enhancements include a striking 216-foot video display at Gate A, larger than the stadium’s RavensVision board, which will serve as a new visual landmark for fans entering the stadium. Inside, fine-pitch LED signage is being installed across all field-level clubs.

Fans entering the North and South clubs will now be greeted by towering video walls that stretch across the space, creating an energy that matches the excitement on the field. An additional sweeping curved display creates another unique visual centerpiece in the South Club. And the Endzone Clubs are bringing fans even closer to the gameday experience with bold new video walls that deliver crisp, close-up views of the action.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hospitality Village is being modernized with new digital signage, while refreshed plaza and gate displays will improve the flow of fans throughout the venue. More than 100 concourse televisions are also being replaced with larger LG screens to provide clearer, more engaging coverage of live action and replays regardless of where fans are located.

After the 2025 season, the project will continue with a 2,300-square-foot transparent mesh LED display across the façade of the northwest plaza, paired with additional high-resolution screens at plazas and gates, further strengthening the stadium’s reputation as one of the NFL’s premier game-day environments.

“This is a tremendous transformation for the stadium’s experience, and we’re proud to work with LG to make it a reality. LG and the Ravens both recognized that with best-in-class collaboration, great things can be accomplished,” said ANC president and CEO Jerry Cifarelli Jr. “We’re pleased to collaborate with LG in their new branding efforts with the Ravens, while bringing their cutting-edge technologies to the building. It’s a true win-win-win partnership for everyone involved, including the fans.”