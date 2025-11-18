Linfield University Athletics Ups Its Game with Broadcast-Grade Live Video Production

Linfield University has implemented Chyron's cloud-native Chyron LIVE to provide high-production-value coverage of its athletic events. Chyron LIVE’s all-in-one, feature-rich production environment includes camera switching, audio mixing, live graphics overlays (names, scores, stats, headshots, and more), illustrated replay and clip playback. Chyron Creative Services provided a custom-built control panel, making game-day operation even easier.

[How the Texas Rangers Upped Their Broadcast Game]

“Linfield Athletics Communications is very excited to embark on a partnership with Chyron Live, introducing an innovative production platform within all Linfield Sports Network streaming webcasts,” said Linfield athletics marketing and events coordinator, Kelly Bird. “We view live video and streaming as the next battlefield of athletic communications. Over the last decade, the demand for high quality livestream broadcasts has increased as fans of our programs and family members of our student-athletes expect to be able to follow our programs in real time no matter where in the world they may be. At Linfield, we strive to be a leader at the small-college level in providing top-quality production values and broadcasts.”

“We turned the whole project around very quickly. By delivering graphics, data integration and a control panel, our talented team of designers is the secret sauce to a seamless launch,” said Stephen Hamilton, Chyron LIVE sales director. “While Chyron LIVE comes with a set of graphics that may be rebranded for any organization or event, we were happy to provide Linfield with their own unique graphics package built to integrate with their data sources, including scoreboard data and team rosters.”

With a handful of Linfield soccer games already successfully produced with Chyron LIVE, the organization now has its sights on also covering basketball, wrestling, baseball, softball, handball and lacrosse with this versatile system. Single or multiple AWS Cloud production environments with Chyron LIVE can be activated at any time, making it easy to scale up or down and align costs directly with certain programs, events and revenue.

Downstream of the Chyron-driven live production, FloSports takes the produced video and manages distribution for live game-day viewing and social media content for a seamless end-to-end workflow.

“When we learned this summer that our conference was moving to a paywall model with a partnership with streaming service FloSports, we knew we needed to step up our game even more to ensure viewer satisfaction,” said Joe Stuart, Linfield broadcast operations coordinator. “Chyron allows us to do that, providing the means for both experienced crew members and novice student employees to efficiently produce high-quality streams. The team at Chyron has been fantastic, understanding our needs from a small-college communications department perspective and working tirelessly to meet them. As one of Chyron’s first small-college clients, they’ve allowed us to continue to raise the bar and set Linfield apart from the rest of the pack with some of the best livestream broadcasts at the NCAA Division III level.”