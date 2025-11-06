Jersey Shore Beach Club Enhances Sound Experience with Sonic Upgrade

Located along the coast of New Jersey, DSN is a community center and beach club that recently elevated its sound experience with a full 1 SOUND audio system installed throughout the indoor and outdoor spaces. Installed by L&M Sound & Light, the new setup was designed to deliver exceptional sound quality and versatility for the wide range of activities hosted at the venue—from community events and fitness programs to kids’ camps and summer celebrations.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2025]

Outdoors, the club features Cannons placed throughout the gardens, using fully stainless steel 316 (ss316) hardware to ensure durability in the oceanfront environment. These loudspeakers are permanently installed year-round by the ocean, designed to withstand salt air and harsh weather while maintaining consistent, high-quality sound. Through 1 SOUND’s Custom Shop, the team created custom garden mounts that were functional and fit the venue’s aesthetic.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

The CT28 loudspeakers were installed outside using 1 SOUND’s ss316 Wall Brackets, providing far-reaching coverage. Compact yet capable of reaching a maximum SPL of 140 dB, the CT28 delivers clarity and strength even across open spaces. The system also includes SUB310 subwoofers for fast, deep bass performance, along with C6m loudspeakers from the Cannon Series: A marine version designed for long-term use near the ocean with marine-grade cable glands and extended cabling for protection. CSUB210 subwoofers were also incorporated outdoors, offering cardioid, subcardioid, and omnidirectional modes for controlled low-end performance.

On the club’s third-floor terrace, Cannon C6i and C8 loudspeakers were used for their compact design and high-fidelity sound. The SUB12 subwoofers provide additional depth with a single 12-inch driver and a 4-inch voice coil, extending bass response while keeping distortion low. Indoors, Tower LCC44 column loudspeakers were chosen for their precise and wide dispersion pattern, which is ideal for the glass walls and vaulted ceilings that make up the space, ensuring even coverage and clear sound with minimal reflections.