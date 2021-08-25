LG, ezCaretech Collaborate on New Telemedicine Solution

The What: LG Electronics' Video Conferencing Platform is being integrated with the new ezOntheCall telemedicine service to provide medical professionals with an advanced tool for remote delivery of outpatient support. Leveraging advanced cloud computing technology, ezOntheCall offers real-time access to medical records and clinical test results stored in hospital information systems (HIS) to enable healthcare professionals to quickly and easily retrieve the most up-to-date data on patients for immediate sharing over video calls.

The What Else: LG collaborated with healthcare technology provider ezCaretech to develop the telemedicine solution, adapting its Video Conferencing Platform to ensure a seamless user experience. Combining LG's WebRTC-based Video Conferencing Platform with ezCaretech's EMR-based telemedicine application, the solution enables medical center and hospital staff to handle administrative processes and update relevant records while communicating with patients remotely. An ezOntheCall portal also covers outpatient services such as booking follow-up appointments or consultations as well as having prescriptions refilled without visiting healthcare providers in person.

Selected by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of National Guard - Health Affairs (MNGHA), LG's latest telemedicine solution is being implemented in six major hospitals throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. and in approximately 70 primary healthcare centers, starting this month. The solution will be available in the United States and other key markets later this year.

The Bottom Line: LG's Video Conferencing Platform is designed to meet the growing demand of the healthcare sector for effective tools for non-face-to-face diagnosis and medical consultation. Delivering high-quality audio and video, the platform works seamlessly within PC web browsers, mobile devices and Internet of Things (IoT), allowing direct peer-to-peer communication without the need for additional plugins or apps.