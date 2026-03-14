Roadmap 2026: Jabra
Ian Scott, Regional President, North America at Jabra, shares insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
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AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
Thought Leader: Ian Scott, Regional President, North America at Jabra
As work continues to shift across home, office, and flexible environments, organizations are re-evaluating what employees need to stay connected and productive. One reality has become clear: People work better when they have technology that supports them wherever they are. This aligns with our commitment at Jabra to engineer technology that helps drive collaboration and productivity, no matter where or how work happens.Article continues below
Today's workers keep businesses running from all kinds of environments, and supporting them effectively means acknowledging how varied and dynamic those environments have become—from home offices to small conference rooms, open office spaces, and everywhere in between. Over the past few years, hybrid collaboration has created new expectations around audio and video performance. Employees move between different spaces throughout the week, and the tools they rely on must adapt accordingly. Clear communication, reduced background noise, and all-day comfort have become basic requirements rather than optional features. This shift has influenced how organizations think about standardizing equipment across teams while still accommodating the different spaces people work in.
Looking ahead to 2026, Jabra will continue to design solutions that support productivity, concentration, and seamless participation in meetings, whether someone joins from an office, a home workspace, or while traveling. As collaboration platforms evolve and workplaces navigate the return to office and hybrid work schedules, reliable and easy-to-use devices will remain essential in helping to drive seamless productivity.
Our focus remains on understanding how people work and the conditions that enable them to be effective. By analyzing the changing nature of work and challenges employees face each day, Jabra will continue to help organizations with technology that fosters work experiences that are more manageable, more balanced, and ultimately more supportive of how people work today.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn.