Bose Professional Releases Its Largest, Most Powerful DesignMax Loudspeaker Yet

Bose Professional has launched the DesignMax DM12SE, the largest and most powerful member of its DesignMax loudspeaker family. DM12SE combines the DesignMax aesthetic with the power and durability demanded by performance spaces, retail stores, hospitality venues, and houses of worship. Built to perform indoors or out, DM12SE is a high-output loudspeaker designed to deliver room-filling bass and consistent 102-degree conical coverage.

[Engineer's Bench: Farming for Old Tech]

“DM12SE represents a new balance between output performance and modern aesthetic design in this category,” said Shawn Watts, VP of product. “At its core, a high-output 12-inch driver delivers deep, punchy bass extension—often eliminating the need for a separate subwoofer—while providing impressive output and headroom. We engineered this versatile loudspeaker to look great in virtually any environment, combining a refined, contemporary aesthetic with rugged, weatherized construction that withstands the elements without sacrificing clarity, low-end impact, or the musicality that makes music feel dynamic and vocals sound natural.”

At the heart of the DM12SE is a weather-treated 12-inch coaxial transducer that provides exceptional clarity and tonal balance. This point-source design physically aligns the HF and LF drivers, ensuring smooth frequency response and precise phase alignment across the entire coverage area. DM12SE introduces a more compact footprint and a clean, architectural loudspeaker form that integrates naturally into professional environments.

Designed for versatility, the weatherized loudspeaker includes a rugged, outdoor-ready metal pan/tilt bracket to ensure precise aiming and long-term stability, making it an ideal commercial audio solution for high-performance house of worship, performance venues, or outdoor patio applications. Integrators will benefit from factory-optimized tunings when pairing DM12SE with Bose Professional amplifiers and processors, ensuring exceptional performance right out of the box.