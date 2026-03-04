Transform Medium-Sized Meeting Rooms into Video Collaboration Spaces

Alfatron Electronics has introduced the VB100 Video Soundbar. Featuring an integrated camera, microphone, and loudspeaker, this all-in-one video soundbar delivers enhanced performance designed to transform medium-sized meeting rooms into highly functional video collaboration spaces.

[Bringing Order to AV Chaos]

“The VB100 carries a rich feature set designed to provide excellent video coverage of meeting participants while the microphone setup ensures clear, highly intelligible audio performance," said Tiaan Hoogstad, marketing director at Alfatron Electronics. "Combined with a rich set of audio features that include echo cancellation, noise cancellation, and automatic gain control, the system’s loudspeaker provides clear and highly articulate audio performance that enables meeting attendees to easily hear everything that takes place in the meeting. With its rich feature set and equally impressive build quality, I’m confident those involved in corporate meetings will find much to like with the new VB100.”

Featuring a 4K Ultra-HD camera with AI face tracking and an ultra-wide 120-degree field of view, the new VB100 clearly captures all participants—ensuring they can be actively engaged in the meeting. The VB100 includes an integrated microphone array with up to 16.4 feet (5m) of voice pickup range.

The VB100 offers three operational modes: Speaker Tracking, Auto Framing, and Auto Tiling. Speaker Tracking ensures accurate following of the person currently speaking. Auto Framing identifies person or persons in view and places them inside a tighter frame to focus only on participants in a bigger room, while Auto Tiling mode selects multiple participants (up to 6 maximum) and frames each one inside their own window.

A hi-fidelity true-voice loudspeaker delivers clear, natural sounding audio playback. To further ensure the best possible audio performance, the VB100 includes Smart DSP audio processing, including Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AES), Automatic Noise Cancellation, and Automatic Gain Control.