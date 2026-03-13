Audinate Introduces Enterprise-Grade Management Platform for Distributed AV Network

Audinate has launched Dante Director Professional, a comprehensive web-based management solution designed for remote management of any size AV installation from 50 devices to many thousands. The software solution addresses the growing challenge of maintaining distributed AV infrastructure at scale by providing centralized monitoring, management, and security authentication capabilities.

[Dante: Under Control]

"Organizations are deploying both large and widespread Dante-enabled AV systems at unprecedented scale," said Laurence Crew, product manager at Audinate. "Dante Director Professional gives technical teams the tools they need to manage these distributed networks efficiently while maintaining the security and reliability that mission-critical communication systems demand."

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Dante Director Professional delivers an easily accessible solution that enables IT and AV teams across campuses, office buildings, and global facilities to monitor device health, diagnose issues remotely, and ensure systems remain operational without requiring on-site presence. The enterprise-focused management platform for Dante devices, including remote management, enhanced security, scalability, system integration, and ongoing data retention.

From campus-wide large university installations to worldwide corporate deployments, early adopters of Dante Director Professional have reported better insight into their Dante networks. "At Rutgers University-New Brunswick, we support close to 300 general-purpose classes and learning environments across four campuses spread over 12 miles, and Dante Director Professional is an invaluable tool for remote monitoring and diagnosis of our AV systems,” said Ed Rebert, AV systems manager at Rutgers.