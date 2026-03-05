Roadmap 2026: Barco

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Oliver Van Camp, Product Director, Meeting Experience at Barco

Looking ahead to 2026, AI will be a main accelerator for our innovative roadmap. AI is already transforming meetings into engines of progress. From automating note-taking to bridging language gaps, AI-powered tools are making collaboration more inclusive, focused, and productive.

Platforms like Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet now embed AI features such as real-time summarization, speaker recognition, and translation. The real impact, however, comes when these capabilities integrate seamlessly with meeting room solutions like Barco ClickShare. ClickShare ensures that AI-driven features work across hybrid setups, creating a consistent experience whether participants join remotely or in-room.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Read All 52 Manufacturer Roadmap Interviews Here

The biggest benefit? Clarity and consistency. AI captures decisions and next steps so teams leave aligned and ready to act. Combined with ClickShare’s intuitive wireless sharing and experience, this clarity extends beyond the meeting—streamlining follow-ups and reducing backtracking.

But there’s a caveat: over-reliance. If teams stop engaging because “AI will remember,” then creativity suffers. AI should never replace the human spark—the energy of building on ideas and asking questions. Let’s treat AI as a teammate and not as a decision-maker.

The future of work starts in the meeting room. When AI and ClickShare strengthen collaboration rather than complicate it, meetings stop being time sinks and start becoming strategic accelerators for teamwork. Looking ahead, AI will evolve from a passive note-taker to an active facilitator that is analyzing real-time dynamics: who’s contributing, where discussions stall, and how to keep conversations balanced. The future isn’t about AI taking over; it’s about trust. When AI is trusted to strengthen collaboration and not overshadow it, meetings become more than scheduled events; they become accelerators for teamwork.