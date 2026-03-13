Check Out This Fully Immersive Live Arena for Red Bull Tetris World Final

Impact Production recently transformed the Dubai landmark, Dubai Frame, into a fully immersive live arena powered by Green Hippo’s Hippotizer Media Servers. Staged for approximately 500 invited guests and broadcast internationally, the one-night Red Bull Tetris World Final crowned the world champion of the legendary video game in a setting that fused architecture, scenography, and sky.

[Up Close and Immersive]

The central creative challenge was translating the instantly recognizable digital language of Tetris into a dynamic physical environment using LED surfaces, architectural lighting, and custom scenic elements. At the core of the visual system was a Hippotizer Karst+ Media Server, responsible for all video playback, live camera integration, LED surface mapping, and real-time visual processing.

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Working in conjunction with an Avolites D9 control console and an NDI-based workflow for live feed integration, the Hippotizer Karst+ enabled Impact’s team to unify pre-rendered content and live broadcast inputs within a single, cohesive visual architecture.

(Image credit: Green Hippo)

“We utilized layer blending nodes and real-time effects extensively to manipulate visual layers dynamically during key show moments,” said Eriny Aziz, media server programmer at Impact Production. “The production demanded rapid transitions between competition graphics, live gameplay feeds, stage content, and broadcast outputs, while maintaining absolute stability in an outdoor environment with limited rehearsal time."

Impact Production, contracted directly by Red Bull UAE, led the full creative and technical direction for lighting design, LED screen integration, media playback systems, and architectural illumination. The team delivered lighting design and installation, LED system design and integration, façade and entrance lighting for the Dubai Frame, full broadcast lighting, performer lighting for a live orchestra and DJ El Wailly, timecoded lighting sequences throughout the competition, and control of custom Tetromino lighting panels embedded within the stage.

“The Tetromino lighting panels were integrated into the stage design and programmed into timecoded sequences, interacting directly with gameplay and performance cues,” added Aziz. “As the competition progressed, the lighting narrative evolved in sync, dissolving the boundary between digital interface and physical scenography.”

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Previsualization and lighting simulations were developed using SketchUp and L8, allowing the team to refine both creative intent and technical execution prior to load-in at the architecturally complex venue.

“Delivering a broadcast-grade outdoor production inside the Dubai Frame presented significant challenges,” Aziz explains. “The stage required lighting fixtures to be installed on a layered structure reaching approximately nine meters high, adding complexity to rigging, focus, and maintenance. Additionally, the Frame’s architecture restricted conventional lighting positions, demanding precise planning and inventive fixture placement.”

Despite these constraints, the team achieved consistent broadcast-quality lighting and video performance while preserving the architectural integrity of the landmark.